Sakimi-chan, a popular pin-up artist whose works prominently feature popular video game and anime characters, found herself the target of a recent outrage mob as a wave of social media users recently took to criticizing her body of work due to their opposition to her personal art style.

The wave of criticism against Sakimi-chan began when a Twitter user, @Teachlko, drew attention to a tutorial on drawing bodies first published by Sakimi-Chan in July of 2019, expressing in a now-deleted Tweet her disgust that the bodies “are all the f***ing same.”

In the tutorial, which is available through her Patreon account, Sakimi-chan discusses “3 different female proportion style, normal, one that’s more curvy and one that’s a bit more exaggerated.”

Following @Techlko’s initial Tweet, Sakimi-chan was soon bombarded with criticism and harassment by like-minded art authoritarians, or ‘arthoritarians,’ with the harassment ranging from claims that she was a terrible artist because she did not ‘understand anatomy,’ to accusations of fatphobia based on a tutorial on drawing plus-sized bodies that did not conform to the critics’ very specific standards of representation, to outright calls for the continued bullying and harassment of Sakimi-chan:

In the face of the wanton outrage, fans of Sakimi-chan and artistic freedom provided an outpouring of support to the artist, not only explaining to the mob that her art was intentionally and specifically stylized, but also speculating that many of the criticisms were based on a strong sense of envy.

For her part, Sakimi-chan did not respond to any of the accusations, instead continuing to post new pieces, with her most recent featuring Tseng from Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

As the discourse and pushback against her statement mounted, @Teachlko ultimately devolved into attempting to downplay the hostility of her accusation, dishonestly accusing Sakimi-chan’s fans of hurling pure vulgarities towards her, and deflecting criticism by bizarrely claiming that her opponents fervently wished to call her a racial slur:

