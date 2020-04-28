Silver Sable and Black Cat TV Series Could Come To Disney Plus

A Silver Sable and Black Cat TV series could be in the works for Disney Plus adding a whole new twist to the relationship between Sony and Disney when it comes to Spider-Man characters and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

A Silver Sable and Black Cat film titled Silver & Black was going to be directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and was expected to also feature Spider-Man villains Mendell Stromm, Tarantula, and Scorpion.

There were rumors that the film was going to go into production in March 2018, but by June 2018 Sony pulled the film from their release schedule. There hadn’t been really much movement on the film since.

Now, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gina Prince-Bythewood provided an update on the property and what Sony might have in store for it.

When asked about the project she responded, “That’s a book! Things are the status quo on my side. I really love that project, and I do hope it can still happen in some way.”

She then detailed that it has been going through a number of different variations, “It keeps going through different thoughts. First, it was going to be the two of them, and then the decision was made to separate the two.”

Prince-Bythewood then detailed they are thinking of putting it on Disney Plus, “Now, there’s a thought of ‘Hey, maybe we put it on Disney+ as a limited series,’ but I loved it more as a film with the two of them. So, my hope is that one day it can still happen.”

If Sony and Disney are in negotiations to have Spider-Man characters outside of Spider-Man on Disney Plus, one has to assume that Sony and Disney changed their overall deal when they agreed to keep Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s possible the MCU might now include other Spider-Man adjacent characters as well.

Back in January, rumors indicated that the relationship between Sony’s Venom universe and the MCU had bridged.

DRMovieNews reported that “Spider-Man MCU films will affect the Sony films, but Sony films won’t affect the MCU.”

From what we’ve gathered, the Sony “Spider-Verse” events & plot points will only be referenced in Spider-Man films & NOT in any other Marvel Cinematic Universe films. Spider-Man MCU films will affect the Sony films, but Sony films won’t affect the MCU. Should be interesting… pic.twitter.com/LU5NpOTyUF — DR Movie News 📽 (@DRMovieNews1) January 12, 2020

This report was reinforced with the appearance of Michael Keaton at the end of the first Morbius trailer looking quite like his Adrian Toomes character from Spider-Man: Far From Home.

However, if Prince-Blythewood’s comments about Disney Plus are accurate the relationship might be deeper than even those rumors led us to believe.

Back in March 2019 Sony Pictures Television chairman Mike Hopkins told Variety they were in the process of developing TV shows starring Marvel characters.

Hopkins specifically stated, “We’re developing a lot of Marvel-related content, and I think we’ll be out in the market very soon with something really, really big and transformational for us, because we’ve not done any shows with Marvel before, with Marvel IP.” He added, “So that’s a big piece of development that we’re onto.”

Hopkins continued, “I think we aspire to have several shows in a universe that we create that can pollinate between each other, and to working with a partner to make that happen.”

That partner might actually be Disney and Disney Plus. It could mean that Sony’s Spider-Man characters could be completely intertwined into the MCU and pollinate between not only their planned Marvel TV shows, but also Feige’s MCU shows like The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki.

If Sony and Disney’s relationship is much closer than we currently know, we will probably find out in these upcoming Disney Plus shows, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, or the upcoming Morbius film.

What do you make of Blythewood-Prince’s comments? What do you think it means for Sony and Disney’s relationship and how Sony’s Spider-Man properties will interact with the MCU?

