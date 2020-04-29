Charlie Cox Addresses Rumors Of Daredevil Being Involved in Spider-Man 3

Daredevil actor Charlie Cox addressed rumors that his character from the Netflix series might represent Peter Parker in the upcoming Spider-Man 3.

Rumors surrounding Daredevil’s involvement in Spider-Man 3 began circulating and were primarily based off the post-credit scene involving J. Jonah Jameson outing Spider-Man’s identity as Peter Parker and accusing Parker of murdering Mysterio.

Cox addressed those rumors while speaking with the CBS-owned ComicBook.com. He stated, “I hadn’t heard those rumors, but it’s certainly not with my Daredevil. I’m not involved in it.”

He added, “If that’s true, it’s not with me. It’s with another actor.”

Cox did indicate that he does hope to continue to play the character, “Look, I had a great time. I’m so grateful I got to play that character as long as I did. Of course, I’d love to keep going. I’d love to be involved with it.”

He added, “As a fan of the Marvel movies, I’ve loved the little stuff where they pop up here and there but because we were on Netflix, we weren’t able to do as much for legal reasons, I don’t know why.”

“But I love the idea of Jessica and Matt showing up in the background or Matt as a lawyer advising Peter Parker. That’d be really, really cool,” Cox concluded.

Cox had previously lamented the idea of not being able to play Murdock again, “It’s weird to think there’s a chance I won’t be playing Matt Murdock ever again. That’s a bizarre feeling, because that character has been such a huge part of my life for the last four and a half years.”

While the Daredevil rumor gained some momentum, it was primarily put on the backburner after a number of the Marvel TV actors who appeared on the Netflix shows like Daredevil indicated there was a clause that prevented the characters from being used outside of Netflix for a certain period of time.

Daredevil actor Amy Rutberg, who played lawyer Marci Stahl, spoke about the contract explaining, “There is this very real contract with Netflix. I had heard 18 months, maybe it’s 2 years. I suppose it’s possible that Marvel could buy them out, but I have not heard so much as a whisper.”

Daredevil Season 3 aired on Netflix in October 2018. If Rutberg’s notion of 2 years is correct, it would mean Marvel Studios would not be able to use Daredevil until the end of 2020. Spider-Man 3 was originally supposed to be released on July 16, 2021, meaning it would have gone into production sometime later this year when they wouldn’t be able to use Daredevil.

However, with Chinese Virus pandemic shutting down film productions, the next Spider-Man film is now scheduled to be released on November 5, 2021. It’s possible they could use Daredevil and might bring Cox on board despite the fact that he hasn’t been contacted yet. Remember Ewan McGregor admitted he lied for four years about reprising his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Instead, one rumor indicates that She-Hulk will appear in the third Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland.

According to the Lords of the Long Box YouTube channel She-Hulk will appear in the film.

Rumor: She-Hulk to Appear in MCU in Spider-Man 3

Host Tim Vo explains, “They are going to be using She-Hulk as his lawyer.”

He adds, “Yea. Jennifer Walters is a lawyer. That’s why the second most famous lawyer in the MCU is Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk. I don’t know if she’s going to be hulked out yet, but it’s definitely going to be Jennifer Walters and eventually become She-Hulk.”

