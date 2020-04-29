Yen Press Announces New Light Novel ‘Rascal Does Not Dream Of Bunny Girl Senpai’

Yen Press announced a new edition to their light novel catalog with Rascal Does Not Dream Of Bunny Girl Senpai.

The light novel is written by Hajime Kamoshida with illustrations by Keji Mizoguchi.

Want bunny girls in your library? Here’s a look at the printed copy of the Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai light novel! pic.twitter.com/jsu02LWIN9 — Yen Press (@yenpress) April 23, 2020

The light novel not only inspired an anime adaptation that is currently streaming on Hulu and Funimation, but also a live-action feature film that debuted in Japan last year.

Here’s the official description for the light novel:

“Out of sight, out of mind! Bunny girls do not live in libraries. This is simply common sense. And yet, that’s exactly where Sakuta finds one in the wild. More bewildering is who the bunny girl is: Mai Sakurajima, a girl one year older than Sakuta, famous at their school for her acting career even though she’s currently on break. To top it all off, it seems like no one else in the library can see Mai at all, no matter what she does or…wears. Wanting to find out more about this mystery and maybe get a little closer to this beautiful upperclassman in the process, Sakuta launches an investigation to discover why an unforgettable bunny girl keeps becoming totally invisible.”

The series is available to purchase in both print and digitally.

