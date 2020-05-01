Gary Buechler aka Nerdrotic is back with his weekly review of Westworld.

Buechler tackles Westworld Season 3 Episode 7 “Passed Pawn” this week.

He begins his review stating, “We are here to do a brief review of Westworld and it has become a chore to watch this show.”

He continues, “We the audience have been the pawns in a great boring game of meandering boringness. Boringness is that a word? Meandering, McGuffin chancing, mystery box with just the most uninteresting characters imaginable.”

Westworld Season 3 concludes with Episode 8 “Crisis Theory” on May 3, 2020 at 9 PM ET.

Westworld Season 3 stars Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Aaron Paul, Ed Harris, Luke Hemsworth, and Simon Quarterman.

What did you make of Westworld Season 3 Episode 7? Do you agree with Gary?

