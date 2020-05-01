Star Wars Book Downplays Luke Skywalker’s Heroics: “Jyn Did Everything That Mattered”

Star Wars Book Downplays Luke Skywalker’s Heroics: “Jyn Did Everything That Mattered”

Lucasfilm and Star Wars’ Alphabet Squadron novel released in June 2019 downplays Luke Skywalker’s heroics in destroying the original Death Star in the first Star Wars film.

The novel follows five New Republic pilots and takes place following the events of Return of the Jedi.

Related: Mark Hamill Takes Aim at Disney Star Wars – Shares Top Luke Skywalker Quote

The team includes Yrica Quell, a former Imperial Fighter Wing pilot who defects to The Rebellion and becomes the leader of Alphabet Squadron.

She leads the Alphabet Squadron as they attempt to track down and destroy the Shadow Wing, “a lethal force of TIE fighters exacting bloody, reckless vengeance in their twilight of their reign.”

The rest of the team includes Nath Tensent, Kairos, Wyl Lark, and Chass na Chadic.

As first reported by Disney Star Wars Is Dumb, Chass na Chadic details to the Alphabet Squadron that Luke Skywalker’s heroics during the original Star Wars film are essentially meaningless.

She states, “You know Jyn Erso? The woman who started it all and destroyed the Death Star? The first one, the real one, I mean.”

Given Erso didn’t actually destroy the Death Star, Alphabet Squadron member Nath Tensent counters her, “General Skywalker and Red Squadron destroyed the Death Star.”

Chass dismisses the truth of the matter and explains, “Skywalker fired the last shot, was all. Jyn did everything that mattered. I met her once.”

Related: Does A New Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Tie-In Book Imply Luke Skywalker Never Told Leia and Han The Truth About Kylo Ren?

She goes on to detail when she met Jyn Erso in the Five Points system on the planet Uchinao. Interestingly enough while Chass is telling this story, the narrator notes that part of her story is a lie. However, this narrator, as seen above, does not dispute Chass’ claim regarding Luke Skywalker’s destruction of the Death Star.

YouTuber O.G. Starwars discussed this excerpt from the novel declaring that it’s part of an ongoing pattern at Star Wars and Lucasfilm “to discredit either Anakin Skywalker or Luke Skywalker and what they have done and how they were set up in George Lucas’ six films and including the EU or Legends as well.”

Related: Mark Hamill Still Doesn’t Understand Luke Skywalker’s Characterization in The Last Jedi!

Star Wars and Disney have done quite a bit to discredit Luke Skywalker and Anakin Skywalker in the Disney trilogy.

In The Force Awakens, Luke Skywalker has seemingly abandoned the galaxy as the First Order has launched their invasion and began conquering planets as well as kidnapping individuals and brainwashing them to turn them into Stormtroopers.

In The Last Jedi, Luke’s backstory has gone from bad to worse. Not only has he abandoned the galaxy, but he’s sealed himself off from The Force, which given the definition of The Force should be impossible, but that’s a story for another day.

He not only sealed himself off from The Force, but it’s revealed he premeditated the murder of his own nephew. Then after realizing what he had done, he abandons his family, The Republic, the Jedi teachings, and the galaxy.

Then at the end of the film, he does decide to join the fray, but by using The Force to project a vision to Crait, he expends his own life and dies. He essentially commits suicide rendering any other aid he could provide to the Resistance null and void.

Related: Rian Johnson Defends His Portrayal of Luke Skywalker Describing Him as a “True Mythic Hero”

Luke’s achievements in the original trilogy by redeeming his father, Darth Vader, and ultimately defeating The Emperor are undone in The Rise of Skywalker. Luke didn’t actually defeat The Emperor, as he transported his being into a clone and lived on and began rebuilding his Empire on Exegol.

It’s hard not to see that Kathleen Kennedy’s led Lucasfilm set out to destroy the accomplishments of Luke Skywalker and are still doing everything they can to rewrite his story.

However, while Kennedy and Lucasfilm have been destroying Luke Skywalker, they’ve also been destroying the Star Wars franchise. Fans are rejecting these changes and abandoning Star Wars as seen in the lack of demand for Disney’s trilogy toys and the significant decline in box office gross for the Disney trilogy and the utter box office bomb with Solo: A Star Wars Story.

What do you make of this excerpt from Alphabet Squadron?

(Visited 976 times, 981 visits today)