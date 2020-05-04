Marvel Studios and Sony Rumored to be Developing Spider-Man 2099 for Disney Plus

Marvel Studios and Sony Rumored to be Developing Spider-Man 2099 for Disney Plus

A new rumor details that Spider-Man 2099 is coming to Disney Plus and will be a Sony and Marvel Studios collaboration.

The rumor comes from scooper Mikey Sutton in his Geekosity Facebook group.

Sutton details, “Spider-Man is coming to television. It just won’t be Peter Parker.”

He continues, “I received a phone call earlier this evening letting me know that a Spider-Man 2099 live-action show has been discussed for Disney+.”

Sutton adds, “In other words, this’ll be a Sony-Marvel Studios collaboration if it is greenlit with Kevin Feige manning the controls.”

He concludes, “I know quite little of this property, and while I usually try to dig deeper before releasing a story such as this, this source has been accurate in the past. I will continue to ask around and keep you all updated.”

Spider-Man 2099 sees Miguel O’Hara, an engineer from both Irish and Mexican descent, become the man under the mask. The character was created by Peter David and Rick Leonardi and first appeared in Amazing Spider-Man #365 and would later make a full debut in Spider-Man 2099 #1.

O’Hara worked for the Alchemax corporation and was tasked with imprinting genetic codes into human physiology. After performing a human test that saw his test subject grotesquely transform into a monster, he attempted to resign.

However, his boss Tyler Stone used a hallucinogenic drug called Rapture that bonds to its user’s DNA. The idea was that O’Hara would have to continue working with Alchemax in order to obtain his fix. Alchemax was the only corporation manufacturing the drug.

In order to rid himself of the drug, O’Hara used his previous genetic experiment on himself. However, his experiment was interrupted by his supervisor Aaron Delgato. But it was too late, the experiment worked and O’Hara’s DNA was spliced with a spider and he subsequently gained a number of superpowers and removed his addiction to Rapture.

There appears to be some merit to this rumor regarding Marvel Studios wanting to develop Sony’s Spider-Man properties to television and more specifically on Disney Plus.

Gina Prince-Bythewood, who had previously been tapped to direct Sony’s Silver & Black film featuring Silver Sable and Black Cat before it was scrapped, recently detailed that there were talks of bringing the property to Disney Plus.

Prince-Bythewood told The Hollywood Reporter, “Now, there’s a thought of ‘Hey, maybe we put it on Disney+ as a limited series,’ but I loved it more as a film with the two of them. So, my hope is that one day it can still happen.”

Not only are we getting word from directors previously involved with the projects that Sony and Marvel Studios are in talks to bring Spider-Man properties to Disney Plus, but the first trailer for Jared Leto’s Morbius film also indicates a much closer relationship between Sony and Marvel Studios than previously thought.

Michael Keaton’s Adrian Toomes aka Vulture shows up in the first trailer looking very much like his character from Spider-Man: Far From Home. Neither Sony nor Marvel Studios have confirmed whether Keaton is playing Toomes, but it’s hard to deny the similarities.

That trailer dropped in January, just a couple of months after Sony and Marvel Studios came to an accord regarding keeping Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

It’s quite possible that not only did they come to an accord regarding keeping Spider-Man in the MCU, but they also agreed to tie Sony’s Spider-Man properties much closer to Marvel Studios and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Rumors at the time of the Morbius trailer indicated that Sony properties would not affect MCU films outside other Sony and Spider-Man related films. However, MCU films would affect Sony films.

It’s possible that Sony Spider-Man films could also affect MCU films as well.

It’s hard to imagine how Morbius wouldn’t affect future MCU films if Toomes is making a cameo, and we know he’s already played a role in the MCU film Spider-Man: Far From Home.

What do you make of this rumor? Are you interested in a Spider-Man 2099 TV series?

