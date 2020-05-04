Rumor: Snake Eyes To Launch G.I. Joe Film Universe – New Film In Development From Seberg Writers

A new G.I. Joe film is rumored to be in development.

The rumor comes from TheWrap, who indicate that the film will be written by Seberg writers Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse.

TheWrap reports the film will be a “follow-up” to the upcoming Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins film starring Henry Golding.

They also report both Shrapnel and Waterhouse did “uncredited production polish on Snake Eyes.”

No details on who the film will star, what characters will be featured, or even a plot summary were revealed.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, directed by Robert Schwentke, is expected to be released on October 23, 2020.

The film is expected to show the origin of Snake Eyes. Golding elaborated at press conference in Japan saying, “We throw it back right to the beginning and see how he progresses and how he develops into this most sort of amazing character.”

He added, “I’m super excited to share with everyone what Robert has come up with, with all of our producers and everybody at Paramount. Yea, it’s going to be one hell of a ride.”

He would later add, “It’s unlike anything that people would have seen. We are really starting a new timeline, a new franchise with the G.I. JOE universe.”

Golding then stated, “To kick it off with such a distinct and stylized film, I think it really sets the precedence for follow-up movies.

While those statements seem rather generic, there are reasons to be concerned about Snake Eyes and subsequent G.I. Joe films.

First, Golding’s casting as Snake Eyes is a major race change. The character was revealed to be a blond white man in Larry Hama’s G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero comic book series.

Hama even issued a statement on the casting controversy back in August 2019.

He wrote, ““Some people are saying that casting Golding “fixes” the character of Snake-Eyes, but I disagree. I had wanted to keep him ambiguous until HASBRO introduced Storm-shadow as the only Asian character and made him a bad guy. I decided to “fix” that by delving into his background and gradually turning him into a good guy. This is why Snake-Eyes is a white guy.”

Aside from Golding not looking like Snake Eyes, he has also made some concerning comments regarding the character.

Golding stated, “It’s an absolute honor to play such an iconic character. He’s probably one of the most recognizable characters created.”

He added, “For us to never really see what is beneath the mask, it always missed something. Snake Eyes was always seen as a weapon, as almost an inanimate object.”

He then stated, “But when you get to see someone’s eyes, you get to see their past, their future, the personality behind that.”

Long-time G.I. Joe writer Chuck Dixon responded to those comments saying, “He kinda misses the point that that’s what Snake Eyes is all about; the mystery.”

If this rumor is true, Paramount, MGM and Hasbro’s Allspark might be counting their chickens before they hatch. We haven’t even seen a Snake Eyes trailer yet. But what we have heard about the film is certainly concerning.

What do you make of this latest rumor? Do you think Paramount and company are counting their chickens before their eggs hatch?

