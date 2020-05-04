Rumor: WWE Superstar Becky Lynch To Appear In Upcoming Marvel Movie

A new rumor indicates that WWE Superstar Becky Lynch will appear in an upcoming Marvel movie.

The rumor comes from Netflix’s Kris Tapley, the host of Netflix’s The Call Sheet podcast, following Lynch’s appearance on the premiere of Showtime’s Billions..

Tapley wrote on Twitter following the premiere, “Becky Lynch grabbing Hollywooed eyes. (Psst: She’s also in a certain upcoming Marvel movie…)

Becky Lynch grabbing Hollywood’s eye. (Psst: She’s also in a certain upcoming Marvel movie…) https://t.co/Ses4qx2sNK — Kris Tapley (@kristapley) May 2, 2020

He didn’t provide any other details other than that.

While Tapley didn’t provide any details that didn’t stop people from offering up their own theories.

One of those was Lynch showing up in Black Widow as one of the Widows.

Black Widow ? Elle pourrait jouer une des “Veuves”. Ou Shang Chi s’il y a de la bagarre !!! — ⚔️ Maxime Saint Michel ⚔️ (@Emmessem) May 3, 2020

Another was her taking on the role of She-Hulk in the upcoming Disney Plus series.

One person suggested that she could play Moonstone in Captain Marvel 2.

I could see @BeckyLynchWWE playing moonstone in captian marvel 2 … just saying … but i hype i love Becky — Dawn switzer (@Dawn1678) May 4, 2020

Another indicated she could be showing up in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Disney Plus series playing one of the Grapplers.

Is she in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier? “2 armored vehicles come to a stop and 4 people run toward them, all 4 of them appeared to be females and they all wore masks. One of the ‘bad guys’ with the masks had brilliantly bright, long red curly hair.”https://t.co/HNvMcYJr56 — Dmitry Ishkof (@TussalDimon) May 2, 2020

Another suggested she could play a tournament fighter in the upcoming Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings.

My guess is Shang Chi because of that movie rumored to be a Tournament they’ll need some physical actors/actresses/extras etc. — The Betrayed CVR123 (@Chrisredlos) May 2, 2020

Still another suggested she might be playing Jean Grey, although Feige noted it would be a “very long time” before the X-Men show up in the MCU. He noted they were still enacting their previous 5 year plan. However, that plan has obviously taken a hit and been shaken up due to the Chinese Virus pandemic.

The Imaginative Hobbyist embraced the Black Widow rumors and imagined Lynch as a Russian assassin.

Lynch recently discussed that she has received advice from The Rock and John Cena in her pursuit of an acting career. She also noted she has a number of projects she can’t talk about in the works.

When asked what her ultimate goal for acting was, Lynch responded, “Man, it’s all of it. Look, I just love performing. I love being able to get that out there. But I also love the crowd. So, as long as I can wrestle then I’m going to be doing that.”

She then detailed she has some projects coming out in the next year, but she didn’t go into details.

Lynch stated, “There’s some stuff coming out in the next year, which is pretty big and I’m very excited about, but I can’t talk about it. But stay tuned.”

What do you make of this rumor? If Lynch is in an upcoming Marvel film, what do you think it is? What character would you want her to play?

