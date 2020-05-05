A rumor back in late April indicated that Marvel Studios was developing Ultimatum.

The rumor came from Jeremy Conrad at MCU Cosmic, where he detailed that parts of the storyline are rumored to be introduced in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Disney Plus series.

However, Conrad goes further and details that this Ultimatum story would adapt Marvel Comics’ Ultimate comics storyline Ultimatum.

Ultimatum was a 2008 series written by Jeph Loeb with art by David Finch. The story sees the Fantastic Four, The Avengers, the X-Men and Spider-Man dealing with a global event that wipes out a majority of the heroes. The instigator for these deaths is Magneto. He takes revenge on all the earth for the deaths of Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver.

The story sees the deaths of major players including Magneto. Others that die include Professor Xavier, Wolverine, Valkyrie, Cyclops, and Captain America.

Conrad believes this would be a major event for Marvel Studios and the Marvel Cinematic Universe and allow them to “really kick off the First Family and the Mutants.”

However, Conrad’s rumor is disputed by fellow scooper Mikey Sutton. Sutton claims “Marvel Studios has no plans for an Ultimatum movie or anything based on the much-despised comic book.”

What is Ultimatum?

As described above, Ultimatum was a 2008 miniseries from Jeph Loeb and David Finch. It saw Marvel’s heroes dealing with a number of global events including tsunamis and cold snaps that kill millions of people including a number of X-Men, the Wasp, and more.

The instigator of these events was Magneto, who was seeking revenge for the deaths of Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver, and was blaming all of humanity for their deaths and planned to remake the world in his mutant image without humanity.

In the chaos, Hela claims the soul of Valkyrie. Thor challenges Hela’s army to reclaim Valkyrie and is joined in his fight by Captain America.

Reed Richards and Doctor Doom rescue Nick Fury from the Supreme Power Universe. They then team up with other surviving heroes to assault Magneto’s floating fortress. The assault sees Valkyrie, who was rescued by Thor, slain again by Magneto. Wolverine also perishes at the hands of Magneto.

However, Magneto is eventually subdued by a last ditch attack from Wolverine. Fury then intervenes and reveals to Magneto that his whole hatred of humanity is misplaced as humanity had created mutants via experimentation rather than actual genetic evolution.

Magneto is then executed by Cyclops after this knowledge is revealed to him.

In the fallout of Magneto’s attack on the planet, many governments turn against mutants. In protest of an upcoming bill, Cyclops is trying to rally support for mutants. While giving a speech, he is executed by Quicksilver, who had not actually died.

In fact, it’s revealed he will be taking up his father’s cause.

Should Ultimatum Be Adapted?

As Mikey Sutton notes the story was quite unpopular. And I agree with that assessment.

The comic goes for edginess and tries to subvert of a number of tropes usually done in comics. However, it just turns out to be a murder-fest that doesn’t build the characters or the universe.

It essentially burns the house down for the Ultimate universe for character development and story progression to simply shock and awe the audience.

It wouldn’t make sense to adapt this storyline to introduce mutants and the Fantastic Four only to have a number of them killed off almost immediately.

Plus, Marvel Studios doesn’t really kill any of its characters. And even when they have died there are possibilities to bring them back as seen with Gamora in Avengers: Endgame.

What do you think about these Ultimatum rumors? Who do you think has the right of it? Would you want to see Ultimatum adapted to the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or let’s talk about it on social media!

(Visited 181 times, 181 visits today)