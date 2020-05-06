Crunchyroll announced their Spring Season English Dub Slate along with the English voice cast for Tower of God.

The English dub Slate includes Tower of God and My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!

A number of the shows were delayed to the ongoing pandemic, but Crunchyroll’s director of Production Joshua Lopez praised his teams and detailed that many of the show’s dubs were completed remotely.

He explained, “I am incredibly proud of the Crunchyroll production team for safely delivering dubs to our community. For the series that experienced delays, we restarted production with a remote cast and crew.”

Lopez added, “We produced about half of ‘Tower of God’ in studio, before shifting to a fully-remote workflow. We also recorded the entirety of the current episodes of ‘The 8th son? Are you kidding me?’ and ‘My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!’ with a remote cast.”

See the full English Dub Slate list below:

Somali and The Forest Spirit

Here’s the official description:

“The world is ruled by a diversity of inhuman beings, who persecuted humans and drove them to near-extinction. One day, the forest guardian Golem meets a human girl. This is a chronicle of a journey that would bind a member of the dying “human” clan to the forest guardian Golem, as father and daughter.”

Somali and The Forest Spirit’s episodes 9 through 12 will be released on May 7th.

Science fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove it

Here’s the official description:

“What happens when a science-inclined girl and boy who are deeply passionate about research fall in love? An intelligent woman named Himuro Ayame who is a science graduate student at Saitama University happens to ask fellow science grad student Yukimura Shinya out. Of course, there’s no logical reason for this love! But as a science and engineering major, not being able to logically prove love would mean that those feelings aren’t real, and they’d fail as a science student. With that in mind, the two drag everyone else in the lab into trying various experiments to prove love actually exists.”

Episodes 9 through 12 will be released on May 8th.

Tower of God

Here’s the official description:

“Reach the top, and everything will be yours. At the top of the tower exists everything in this world, and all of it can be yours. You can become a god. This is the story of the beginning and the end of Rachel, the girl who climbed the tower so she could see the stars, and Bam, the boy who needed nothing but her.”

Dubbed episodes will begin airing on May 13 with new episodes airing every Wednesday.

The 8th son? Are you kidding me?

Here’s the official description:

“Ichinomiya Shingo, an everyday twenty-five-year-old office worker, wakes up as Wendelin, the 8th son of an impoverished noble family out in the sticks. He soon despairs at his lack of succession rights and knowledge to navigate the political world, but finds hope in his aptitude for magic. This is the story of that young man earning his keep and his freedom through magic, with no world saving involved, and spending quite a while escaping his solitude. Ultimately, it is also the story of him being unable to escape the shackles of society.”

New episodes begin airing on May 14 and will air every Thursday.

My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!

Here’s the official description:

“Wealthy heiress Catarina Claes is hit in the head with a rock and recovers the memories of her past life. It turns out the world she lives in is the world of the game Fortune Lover, an otome game she was obsessed with in her past life… but she’s been cast as the villain character who tries to foil the protagonist’s romances! The best ending the game has for Catarina is exile, and the worst, death! She’ll have to find a way to avoid triggering the flags of doom, and make her own happy future! The misunderstanding-based screwball love comedy now begins!”

The first English dub episode will air on May 16 with new episodes airing every Saturday.

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun

Here’s the official description:

“Suzuki Iruma, human, 14, one day finds himself taken against his will into the world of demons. To add to his predicament, his doting owner and self-appointed “Grandpa” is the chair-demon at his new school. In order to survive, Iruma must deal with a haughty student who challenges him to a duel, a girl with adjustment issues, and so many more scary beings! Can this ultimate pacifist dodge the slings and arrows that are flung his way? As he struggles frantically, Iruma’s innate kindness begins to win over enemies.”

Episode 16 will air on May 16th with new episodes airing weekly.

In/Spectre

Here’s the official description:

“Iwanaga Kotoko became the god of wisdom to the supernatural beings and spends her days solving problems for them. However, the boy who she fell head over heels for, Sakuragawa Kuro, is someone that is feared by all supernatural creatures. The two of them face various mysterious incidents involving the supernatural in this love x romance x mystery series. Where will these fantastical incidents lead them and what will happen with Kotoko’s crush?”

Episode 8 will air on May 23 with new episodes airing thereafter.

Tower of God English Voice Cast

Along with the release of their Spring English Dub slate, they also announced their English voice cast for Tower of God.

Bam – Johnny Yong Bosch (Giyu Tomioka in “Demon Slayer,” Makoto Tachibana in “Free!” Zora in “Black Clover” and Ichigo Kurosaki in “Bleach” among many others)

Rachel – Valerie Rose Lohman (Jess Blazkowicz in “Wolfenstein: Youngblood,” Edith Finch in “”What Remains of Edith Finch”)

Headon – Christopher Swindle (Jack Hanma in “Baki,” various voices in “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations,” and Arthur Rimbaud in “Bungo Stray Dogs”)

Khun Aguero Agnis – Chris Hackney (Dimitri in “Fire Emblem: Three Houses”)

Rak Wraithraiser – Matthew David Rudd (Baal in “Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-Kun” and Leaky Eye Lica in “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind”)

Yuri Jahad – Kira Buckland (Reimi Sugimoto in “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable,” and 2B in “NieR: Automata” among many others)

Evan Edroch – Kyle McCarley (Narancia Ghirga in “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Golden Wind” and 9S in “NieR: Automata”)

Anaak Jahad – Cherami Leigh (Sailor Venus in “Sailor Moon,” and Asuna Yuuki in “Sword Art Online” among many others)

Hatz – Nicolas Roye (Octane in “Apex Legends”)

Shibisu – Scott Whyte (Known for his work in various video games including “Death Stranding,” “Star Wars: The Old Republic – Onslaught” and “Transformers: War for Cybertron”

Endorsi Jahad – Jeannie Tirado (Norman in “The Promised Neverland,” and Fana from “Black Clover”)

Lero Ro – Trent Mills (LA-based comedian, actor, singer. Upright Citizen’s Brigade)

Hansung Yu – Lucien Dodge (Waver Velvet in “Fate/Zero”)

Serena – Cristina Vee (Darkness in “Konosuba,” Killua Zoldyck in “Hunter x Hunter,” Homura Akemi in “Puella Magi Madoka Magica,” and Sailor Mars in “Sailor Moon” to name a few)

