HBO Max Teams With Crunchyroll To Bring Popular Anime like Full Metal Alchemist and Berserk To The Streaming Platform

HBO Max and Crunchyroll are teaming up to bring a plethora of anime including Full Metal Alchemist, Kill La Kill, Berserk and more to the upcoming streaming service.

When HBO Max launches on May 27th, the platform will feature 17 anime titles including Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Re:ZERO – Starting Life in Another World-(Director’s Cut), Keep Your Hands off Eizouken as well as the Crunchyroll Original, In/Spectre.

Here’s the full list of anime that will be featured on launch:

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood – Full Series (64 episodes)

Disregard for alchemy’s laws ripped half of Edward Elric’s limbs from his body and left his brother Alphonse’s soul clinging to a suit of armor. To restore what was lost, the brothers seek the Philosopher’s Stone.

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- (Director’s Cut) – Season 1 (13 episodes and 1 OVA)

Natsuki Subaru, an ordinary high school student, is transported to another world where the only person to reach out to him was a beautiful girl with silver hair. Determined to repay her, Subaru agrees to help the girl find something she’s looking for.

In/Spectre – Season 1 (12 episodes)

In this Crunchyroll Original, an enthralling, fantastical mystery mixes with the supernatural and romance, as a duo sets out to solve a series of dark incidents plaguing their world.

Keep Your Hands off Eizouken – Season 1 (12 episodes)

Three high school students band together to create an animation club to realize the “ultimate world” that exists in their minds.

Rurouni Kenshin – Full Series (94 episodes)

Former government assassin, Kenshin Himura works to keep the peace during the Meiji Era in Japan, a time of troubled renewal after a long and bloody civil war.

KONOSUBA -God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! – Seasons 1 and 2 (22 episodes)

Kazuma Sato is transported to a fantasy world filled with adventure after a traffic accident. Now, along with the goddess Aqua, he is on a quest to solve many of this world’s problems.

Bungo Stray Dogs – Seasons 1 – 3 (37 episodes)

Kicked out of his orphanage and on the verge of starving to death, Atsushi Nakajima meets members of the “Armed Detective Agency” said to solve incidents that even the military and police won’t touch.

Berserk – Seasons 1 and 2 (26 episodes)

Spurred by the flame raging in his heart, the Black Swordsman Guts continues his seemingly endless quest for revenge.

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress – Season 1 (12 episodes)

At a time when the industrial revolution was carrying the world into the modern age, a horde of undead monsters suddenly appeared. The people of Hinomoto have built fortresses to help them survive this threat.

Kill la Kill – Season 1 (24 episodes)

Six years since their collaboration on the ground-breaking anime series, Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann, Hiroyuki Imaishi and Kazuki Nakashima are back to shock the world! Ryuko Matoi is a vagrant schoolgirl who enters Honnouji Academy to search for clues to the truth behind her father’s death.

Your Lie in April – Season 1 (22 episodes)

Kousei Arima was a genius pianist until his mother’s sudden death took away his ability to play. Then he meets a violinist named Kaori Miyazono who changes his life forever.

ERASED – Season 1 (12 episodes)

A young manga artist struggles to make a name for himself while living with a strange condition that transports him back in time before something life-threatening occurs. How can he erase the threats to stop this from happening?

Kiznaiver – Season 1 (12 episodes)

A secret high school group is formed with students from different cities who share one another’s pain: a “Kiznaiver.”

Schwarzes Marken – Season 1 (12 episodes)

In 1983, the East German Army 666th TSF Squadron, “Schwarzes Marken,” is a special-response force tasked with assaulting BETA forces.

91 Days – Season 1 (13 episodes)

During prohibition, the law held no power and the mafia ruled the town. This 91-day story follows men guided by revenge as they try to escape their tragic fates.

The Testament of Sister New Devil – Seasons 1 and 2 (22 episodes)

Basara Toujo is a high school student whose father has suddenly just remarried. Hijinks ensue as his father then departs overseas leaving Basara with two new beautiful step-sisters.

Rokka -Braves of the Six Flowers – Season 1 (12 episodes)

Legend says, when the evil god awakens from the deepest of darkness, the god of fate will summon six braves and grant them with the power to save the world. However, it turns out that there are seven braves who gathered at the promised land.

Along with these 17 titles that will be available on the platform at release, Crunchyroll will “curate additional top anime titles for HBO Max each quarter, cultivating fresh offerings that appeal to new and existing anime fans including Hunter x Hunter and Death Note coming to the streamer within the first year of launch.”

Kevin Reilly HBO Max’s Chief Content Officer stated, “Anime is a celebrated, diverse art form with a rich culture rooted in imaginative worlds and vibrant characters. Crunchyroll has centralized these fantastic adventures for everyone to enjoy.”

He added, “This WarnerMedia family collaboration is bringing together an incredible collection of content with a passionate fandom and HBO Max is tottemo ureshiii to expand the reach of this inventive artistry.”

Crunchyroll General Manager Joanne Waage also stated, “The HBO brand is known for premiere content and innovative storytelling. By bringing series from Crunchyroll to HBO Max, we hope to introduce anime to a wider audience who appreciates compelling stories told through this dynamic medium.”

She added, “Together with HBO Max, we are delivering the maximum reach for these incredible anime series, and we can’t wait for new fans to fall in love with anime.”

Do you plan on subscribing to HBO Max? Which anime series are you looking forward to checking out?

