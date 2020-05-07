Transformers Franchise To Get New Animated And Live-Action Films

Transformers Franchise To Get New Animated And Live-Action Films

The Transformers franchise lives on following Bumblebee. The franchise will reportedly add a new animated film as well as a new live-action film.

Animated Prequel Film

The animated prequel film will be helmed by Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley, and is reportedly not connected to the live-action franchise.

According to Deadline the film will take place on Cybertron and revolve around the relationship between Optimus Prime and Megatron. They also note “the film is separate and apart from the live-action Transformers film series and the Bumblebee spinoff.”

Related: Rumor: Power Rangers and Transformers Combined Film Universe in the Works

The script for the film is being written by Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari. They previously worked on Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp.

The film’s script is reportedly being finalized with Cooley currently overseeing it, an dhad been in the work for a number of years.

The little bit of details that we do know about this film will more than likely be welcomed by Transformers fans. The best part of the Bumblebee spinoff film were the opening minutes showing the Autobots fighting the Decepticons on Cybertron without any human involvement.

Related: Netflix Releases Rooster Tooth Produced Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Siege Trailer!

If the film showcases the origins of the war of Cybertron and the deterioration of Optimus Prime and Megatron’s relationship it could be a runaway hit. It’s also possible we could get to some of the more massive Transformers like Metroplex and Trypticon.

Live-Action Transformers Film

Paramount is also developing a new live-action Transformers film that The Hollywood Reporter details is slated for a June 24, 2022 release date.

Along with detailing the release date, they note there are two Transformers live-action projects in the works. One is from Joby Harold and the other from James Vanderbilt.

Related: Transformers to Face Off Against The Terminator in New Miniseries

There were no details on which of those projects could be slated for the June 24 release date or what those projects entail.

Harold and Vanderbilt’s Transformers projects aren’t exactly new news. Back in January, Deadline reported those projects were in the works and we got some details on those at the time.

The Vanderbilt script is reportedly based on the popular animated series Beast Wars which featured Optimus Primal, Rhinox, Cheetor, and others. That script has reportedly been in development for over a year since last April.

Related: Transformers: A Visual History – Is This A History Worthy of the The Thirteen Primes?

No details on Harold’s project have been revealed.

However, one of the two projects is reported to be set within the Bumblebee universe.

Transformers Animated Series

A Netflix animated series titled Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy produced by Rooster Teeth is expected to debut sometime later this year. They released a trailer for the series back in February during the New York Toy Fair.

Here’s the official description:

“In the midst of ongoing war on Cybertron, forces of good and evil clash as they search for the source of their power: the Allspark. This may not be the life they imagined, but it’s a life worth fighting for. Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Siege is coming soon, only on Netflix.”

The series is expected to be three season in length. The first season will have six episodes that are 22-minute-longs each.

It’s unclear if the animated film from Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley is related to the Netflix animated series.

What do you make of these latest reports? Are you interested in a Transformers animated film set on Cybertron? What about a Beast Wars project?

(Visited 104 times, 123 visits today)