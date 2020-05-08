Sophia Narwitz and YouTuber That Star Wars Girl Latest To Be Targeted By Cancel Culture

Cancel culture has come for Sophia Narwitz and YouTuber That Star Wars Girl just as they came for us here at Bounding Into Comics.

Sophia Narwitz

Earlier this week Senior Editor at RT Sophia Narwitz was targeted by cancel culture and more specifically the creator of Michtin: Fluffy Adventures.

In a now, deleted tweet, Twitter user @GeorgMir called for their followers to report Narwitz for “targeted harassment” in an attempt to silence her and get her deplatformed, or at the very least suspended or banned from Twitter.

The call to cancel Narwitz came after she wrote an op-ed at RT calling for gatekeeping of franchises and hobbies in response to the current controversy surrounding Dungeons & Dragons where a number people are claiming that orcs are racist.

In the op-ed Narwitz specifically writes, “The inclusivity experiment has failed and it’s time to admit that gatekeeping served a purpose. Let’s bring it back!”

Gatekeeping keeps your hobby healthy. The last thing you want is people like this invading it. Pass it on. https://t.co/WaPzRqfCKP pic.twitter.com/zCnX8etPl2 — Sophia Narwitz (@SophNar0747) May 5, 2020

Narwitz captured a screenshot of @GeorgMir’s tweet and proceeded to mock him with a picture of a baby’s pacifier.

Here ya go, you dropped this: pic.twitter.com/Hs5CmaX3Zg — Sophia Narwitz (@SophNar0747) May 5, 2020

She would also point out the irony of Mir’s campaign writing on Twitter, “The irony of this is that getting me falsely reported for harassment by a wave of people is in fact a targeted harassment campaign itself, but I don’t expect THEM to understand that.”

The irony of this is that getting me falsely reported for harassment by a wave of people is in fact a targeted harassment campaign itself, but I don’t expect THEM to understand that. — Sophia Narwitz (@SophNar0747) May 5, 2020

In a screenshot shared to Twitter by user @_DuxNet, Mir is seen confirming that he reported Narwitz along with at least one other user, @Camcvey.

What the hell is wrong with these people? pic.twitter.com/MrTFSzfEa6 — Matt Johnson (@_DuxNet) May 5, 2020

That Star Wars Girl

The cancel culture elements didn’t just target Narwitz. YouTuber That Star Wars Girl also found herself the target of a cancel culture mob following the publication of a YouTube video where she and fellow YouTuber Jessi Milestone critiqued a fan-created Star Wars animated short.

That Star Wars Girl would share a number of comments from the video accusing her and Milestone of bullying the creator of the animated short.

“TSWG & Jessi did a video critiquing Reylo animation. Let’s call for a mass DOWNVOTE & mass REPORT her video because the artist can’t take criticism & we feel like she was “bullied” also let’s harass TSWG on twitter/insta/her video all day cause that’s NOT bullying REEEEE”-Reylos pic.twitter.com/GiCwFsXV1K — thatstarwarsgirl77 (@thatstarwarsgrl) May 6, 2020

… the hypocrisy is strong. This is in no way shape or form normal. They claim I “bullied/harassed” the artist & she got haters coming after her. Making a video critiquing/reacting to someone is NOT bullying or harassment. Calling for mass flagging is… pic.twitter.com/ym4RaA4fvE — thatstarwarsgirl77 (@thatstarwarsgrl) May 6, 2020

…a lot has been said about me/my work & I would never call for the mass flagging/harassment of someone just because I didn’t like what they had to say about me. That’s beyond childish & is a perfect example of what cyber bullying is. Reylo/shippers this is NOT sound behavior pic.twitter.com/c3S3wqsvtW — thatstarwarsgirl77 (@thatstarwarsgrl) May 6, 2020

One person also noted that she was getting reported for the video.

One Twitter user called for That Star Wars Girl to be cancelled sharing a picture with a giant red X across her body and referring to her as a white woman.

There was also a number of people calling for the video to be mass reported and downvoted.

White people are so insufferable lol anyway guys pls like and comment on my fellow Yaya of Ben @gwendy85’s Reylo animation athttps://t.co/0OMYFhXQfP and support her at https://t.co/glzHthYTUC 🤗 You can downvote and report that… other video… 🙄 here: https://t.co/HuQBWkz0E0 — the(a) rest of your story 🦋 (@kylorenvevo) May 5, 2020

Don’t downvote it just report her, youtube jus sees engagement in dislikes. Just report it. — Sam (@SeverusSamm) May 5, 2020

I know nothing about YouTube 😂 Okay gang new plan, don’t downvote, just report!!! 💪🏻 https://t.co/9Wfvemqd7f — the(a) rest of your story 🦋 (@kylorenvevo) May 5, 2020

Others responded noting they reported the video.

I’ve just reported it 💗 — Julia 🦋 (@Raw_Angel111) May 5, 2020

I’m afraid I gave it a click when I reported it. Will that work against me? — Tess Rimmel (@tess_rimmel) May 5, 2020

I reported on the thumbnail — 🦋soleil 🦋 🍒🇩🇴 (@flobbyworm) May 5, 2020

All of this is just the latest in the ever-growing culture wars that have attacked everything from Star Wars, Star Trek, Doctor Who, Marvel and DC Comics, Charlie’s Angels, Terminator, Ghostbusters, The Last of Us, and more.

If you question their opinions or their beliefs that they are forcing into these franchises they will do everything in their power to shut you down and silence you even.

