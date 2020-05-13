Artist The Imaginative Hobbyist recently imagined WWE Superstar Lacey Evans as Marvel Comics’ Shooting Star.

For those unfamiliar with Shooting Star, the character was first created by Bill Mantlo and Sal Buscema and first appeared in Incredible Hulk #265.

She appeared as part of the superhero team the Rangers which also consisted of Firebird, Texas Twister, the Night Rider, and Red Wolf.

Shooting Star’s civilian identity is Victoria Starwin. She was born in El Paso, Texas and is the daughter of wealthy Texas oil baron Remington Starwin. Shooting Star would become an expert sharp-shooter as she pursued a career as a rodeo performer.

She would perform alongside Texas Twister in Cody’s Rodeo Extravaganza.

To aid her in her endeavors, her father had scientists construct her a gun that fires star-shaped paralysis bullets. They also built her a pair of jet boots that allow her to fly.

The Imaginative Hobbyist showed off his creation writing, “Sunday’s adventure in photoshop imagines WWE’s Lacey Evans into Victoria Star aka Shooting Star of Marvel Comics’ Rangers team.”

What do you make of The Imaginative Hobbyist’s creation? Do you think Lacey Evans would make a good Shooting Star? Or is there another character you would like to see the Sassy Southern Belle take on?

What do you think of Marvel Studios creating a show or film around the Rangers?

