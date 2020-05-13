Rumor: Bail Organa and Davits Draven To Appear in Star Wars’ Cassian Andor Series

A new rumor details that both Bail Organa and Davits Draven will appear in the upcoming Cassian Andor series for Disney Plus.

The rumor comes from Bespin Bulletin on Instagram.

Bespin Bulletin details that a source “linked to the untitled Cassian Andor series” told him that both actor Jimmy Smits, who played Bail Organa, and Alistrai Petrie, who played Davits Draven in Rogue One, would be reprising their roles for the series.

Bespin Bulletin does caution that he was only “told these actors were in talks” and had not officially signed on to the show.

Not only did Bespin Bulletin detail that the Andor series will more than likely see the return of Bail Organa and Davits Draven, but they also provided an update on when the show might get back into production.

Bespin Bulletin writes, “A source who’s working on the production revealed that the crew were aiming to restart work in late July and that a heck of a lot of props, ships, creatures have been made and are just sitting in a warehouse.”

However, Bespin Bullet cautions, “No I don’t know if that’s continuing pre-production or if that is when filming will begin but you’d assume the former.”

The show is reportedly being produced at Pinewood Studios in the United Kingdom.

Deadline reported earlier this week that “The UK government has given the green light for high-end TV and film productions to resume as soon as employers have put in place coronavirus safety measures.”

A spokesperson for the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport stated, “The government is working closely with the screen sector to understand how different types of productions can comply with social distancing guidelines, and give confidence to people in the TV and film industries that there are safe ways in which they can return to work.”

The Hollywood Reporter recently reported that the show will see actress Genevieve O’Reilly reprise her role as Mon Mothma. They also report the show will star Stellan Skarsgard, Kyle Soller, and Denise Gough.

The series is expected to take place five years before the events of Rogue One and follow Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor. The series will reportedly see Rogue One co-writer Tony Gilroy be the showrunner as well as the director for the pilot episode.

Bespin Bulletin hopes the show will lean into the politics of the Star Wars universe. They write, “With the involvement of writer Beau Willimon, a writer behind House of Cards and The Ides of March, I really hope the series leans into the political side of the Star Wars galaxy a bit. With all the writing talent on the Cassian series, it is now my most anticipated project from Lucasfilm.”

What do you make of this new rumor? Are you as excited about the Cassian Andor series as Bespin Bulletin is?

