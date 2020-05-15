Bounding Into Comics reviews the first episode of Mobile Fighter G Gundam “Gundam Fight Begins! The Gundam That Fell to Earth.”

The episode first aired in 1994.

Here’s the official synopsis of the episode from Crunchyroll:

“As the Gundam Fight is about to begin, Domon Kasshu, the Gundam Fighter of Neo Japan, arrives on Earth after his Shining Gundam has unexpectedly veered off course and crashes in Rome.”

The Mobile Fighter G Gundam series was directed by Yasuhiro Imagawa and was written by Yoshitake Suzuki. The show stars Yuri Amano as Rain Mikamura and Tomokazu Seki as Domon Kasshu.

Bounding Into Comics will be reviewing subsequent episodes of Mobile Fighter G Gundam every week. If you aren’t caught up, be sure to do so. We will be reviewing Episode 2 “Roar of the Winning Punch” next week.

You can stream Mobile Fighter G Gundam on Crunchyroll or purchase the series on DVD or the remastered Blu-ray.

