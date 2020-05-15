A new Power Rangers limited series was announced by BOOM! Studios.

The limited series will be titled Power Rangers: Drakkon New Dawn and will be written by Anthony Burch and artist Simone Ragazzoni.

Burch is known for his work on Borderlands 2. He also has his own web series Hey Ash, Watcha Playin’? and he co-wrote the comic book series Big Trouble in Little China: Old Man Jack with Jack Carpenter.

The series follow the events of Power Rangers: Ranger Slayer #1 and sees Kimberly Hart, the Ranger Slayer and Drakkon’s mightiest warrior hunting down and defeating Drakkon’s other powerful servants in order to purge Drakkon’s grip on the world.

She will begin her quest by seeking out the prison tower known as Deadlock where Drakkon held all those who opposed him. However, not all is as it seems. Drakkon still has some tricks up his sleeves and opening the doors to Deadlock might just set in motion his final plan. A plan that will see Hart come face-to-face with a fan-favorite Power Rangers villain.

BOOM! Studios Senior Editor Dafna Pleban elaborated on the plot, “Kimberly must return home to face the fallout from her Ranger Slayer days but even she couldn’t have been prepared for the consequences of digging into Drakkon’s darkest secrets.”

Pleban added, “In DRAKKON NEW DAWN, Anthony and Simone place our heroine in a situation where she’ll have to face enemies new and old, as well as a heartbreaking choice when confronted with the unthinkable!”

Burch detailed his excitement about the new series saying, ““I’m extremely excited to spend time in the Power Rangers universe, especially in the Coinless timeline of Lord Drakkon!”

He added, “I hope fans are excited about this slightly darker, more apocalyptic tale starring some of our favorite new characters…and maybe a few returning old ones.”

Ragazzoni added, “I can’t tell you how excited I am for DRAKKON NEW DAWN! When I was a child, watching Power Rangers was the highlight of every Sunday morning so being the one who will bring them to life in this series is a huge honor.”

He also promised a ton of action, “Action, fights, monsters, heroes in costumes, and an extremely talented team: what else could I ask for?”

Power Rangers: Drakkon New Dawn #1 is scheduled to arrive on comic book shelves in August 2020. There will be a foil variant cover by Goni Montes available.

(Visited 65 times, 65 visits today)