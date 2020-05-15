Star Trek and CBS All Access recently announced a new Star Trek: Discovery spin-off in Star Trek: Strange Worlds.

The series will see Anson Mount, Rebecca Romjin and Ethan Peck reprise their roles from Discovery. Mount will return as Captain Christopher Pike, Romijn returns as Number One, and Ethan Peck reprises his role as Spock.

The announcement was made on Twitter, YouTube, and other social media platforms with Mount, Peck, and Romjin hyping the show.

In the video the actors reveal the show’s title, “Strange. New. Worlds.”

They then go on to thank the fans and express their excitement for the new series.

Peck then states, “You asked, we listened. It’s happening.”

Romijn adds, “Wow, I’m so glad I finally get to share this news with you guys.”

Mount then states, “Speaking just for myself, I have never received more love from a fanbase than I have from a Star Trek family.”

Peck continues, “Without you, this wouldn’t be happening. So thank you so much.”

Romijn adds, “I can’t wait to put on that gold Starfleet uniform and deliver Number One right along Captain Pike and Spock.”

The actors continue, “It is a huge honor. And it means even more for us to be able to announce this right now at a time when so much of the planet is hurting.”

They also indicate this series will be getting back to a Star Trek that focuses on optimism and the future.

“The ethos of Star Trek is so curious and welcoming and unifying. And we’re gonna get to work on a classic on a classic Star Trek show that deals with optimism and the future. Here we go. I can’t wait it. And I guess there is only one more thing to say. Hit it.”

In a blog post on CBS, they detail that the series will follow Captain Pike and his comrades in the decade before he boards the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series will be written by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet.

CBS All Access Executive Vice President and Head of Programming stated, “This new series will be a perfect complement to the franchise, bringing a whole new perspective and series of adventures to Star Trek.”

Kurtzman added, “When we said we heard the fans’ outpouring of love for Pike, Number One, and Spock when they boarded Star Trek: Discovery last season, we meant it.”

He added, “These iconic characters have a deep history in Star Trek canon, yet so much of their stories have yet to be told. With Akiva and Henry at the helm, the Enterprise, its crew, and its fans are in for an extraordinary journey to new frontiers in the Star Trek universe.”

Goldsman would also state, “This is a dream come true, literally. I have imagined myself on the bridge of the Enterprise since the early 1970s. I’m honored to be a part of this continuing journey along with Alex, Henry, and the fine folks at CBS.”

Rumor: CBS All Access Moving Forward With Star Trek: Enterprise Series – Looking To Cast James T. Kirk

This announcement comes after a rumor indicated that CBS All Access was moving forward with a show focused on Captain Pike and the Star Trek: Enterprise. However, that rumor indicated the show would be titled Star Trek: Enterprise. That would end up being wrong as the show is titled Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

That rumor also indicated they were looking to cast James T. Kirk with the studio reportedly eyeing The Mandalorian actor Jake Cannavale. No details on Kirk’s involvement in the series were revealed.

Maybe more interesting is that this show was only mentioned in passing when Star Trek head Alex Kurtzman laid out his 5-year plan for the franchise. Back in June 2019, Kurtzman was more focused on a Section 31 spin-off of Discovery, subsequent seasons of Discovery, and a number of animated shows.

Related: Alex Kurtzman Reveals 5 Year Plan for Star Trek Franchise

However, he did say they were thinking about the stories of the Star Trek: Enterprise with Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, and Rebecca Romijn.

Kurtzman explained, “I would be remiss in saying you’re going to see Spock again on Discovery because we’ve obviously jumped so far into the future that it wouldn’t make sense…. but the the idea of bringing Ethan [Peck] back, and Anson [Mount] and Rebecca [Romijn] and the Enterprise, I mean, we loved it so much, and to find a way to do that is definitely something we’re thinking about.”

It’s quite possible that with the fallout of Discovery and Picard, and the merger between Viacom and CBS that there might have been a mandate to provide a different version of Star Trek than the one they had currently been creating.

What do you make of this new series? Do you think this is finally some good news for Star Trek? Are you still skeptical after Discovery and Picard?

(Visited 189 times, 214 visits today)