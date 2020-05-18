Nova is probably one of the most in-demand characters for Marvel Studios to bring into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and now a new rumor indicates that project is happening.

In fact, Marvel Studios has had Nova on the chalkboard for quite some time, they just haven’t pulled the trigger yet.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige noted the character was in early drafts of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Related: Rumor: Marvel to Develop Richard Rider Nova Film with Spider-Man Director Jon Watts

Feige explained, “Nova is… if we have a big board with a bunch of characters that have more immediate potential, Nova is on that board.”

He added, “Because of the connection to the Guardians universe, because there are more than one examples to pull from in the comics that are interesting. And you’re absolutely right, he was in the earliest drafts of the [Guardians of the Galaxy].”

Avengers: Endgame writer Chrisopher Markus also detailed the character was in early drafts for the film, “I remember going through several scenarios of Nova. Thanos could come and kill all the Nova Corps, except one guy. Richard Rider, who then becomes … I think in that scenario he became the herald, kind of like the Hulk was [in Infinity War when he crashed into the Sanctum Sanctorum].”

He added, “Someone who could come out and tell people. We had everything. Literally every variation we could think of or that was sitting there in the comics untapped. With absolutely no value placed next to them.”

Ant-Man writer Adam McKay even detailed that Marvel Studios had discussed a Nova project, “I think they’re kicking a Nova idea around.”

Related: Rumor: Richard Rider and Nova To Make MCU Debut in Captain Marvel 2

Well, if the latest rumors are to be believed it appears they are going to pull the trigger on a live-action Nova.

Earlier this month, according to CBR, Daniel Richtman reported that a Nova project was in the works. However, there were hardly any details aside from the fact that it involves Nova. They don’t even report which version of Nova it would be.

Richtman previously indicated that a Nova film could arrive sometime in November 2023.

As for 2023;



Feb – Blade



May – Captain Marvel 2



July – GotG Vol 3



Nov – Nova(?)



Also add Spidey 4 somewhere. If Captain Marvel 2 is Secret Invasion which is very likely then it’ll be the next crossover Spidey will take part in. — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) November 16, 2019

Richtman isn’t the only scooper detailing that a Nova project is in the works.

Mikey Sutton and The Lords of the Longbox also detail that a Nova solo project is happening. However, they provide quite a bit more details and indicate that it will be the Richard Rider version of Nova.

They also indicate that he will be part of an Annihilation crossover film.

Sutton explains, “Richard Rider has no idea what is awaiting him. After losing his homeworld Xandar to Thanos in The Infinity War, he was plucked by Nick Fury and the members of S.W.O.R.D.”

He continues, “Marvel Studios is seeking to drop Annihilation on their millions of fans with Nova as among its primary leads. This will not be his first appearance; rather, it’s where he is headed.”

Related: Rumor: Marvel Studios Developing Richard Rider and Nova for Marvel Cinematic Universe

“In this proposed cosmic epic, Nova will collaborate with other cosmic superheroes, including Adam Warlock, Quasar, Moondragon, and Captain Marvel against Annihilus, Galactus, and Terrax the Tamer,” Sutton details.

Sutton then writes, “The project is in the earliest stages of discussion so it remains to be seen how closely it will echo its comics predecessor. (NOTE: This will not be Warlock’s debut, either.)”

He concludes, “According to inside sources, this might not be an Avengers movie but simply focus on the MCU’s star-hopping characters. However, Nova will play a huge role in this movie, one that was recently denied.”

The Richard Rider Nova

The Richard Rider version of Nova was created by Marv Wolfman and John Romita Sr. and was based off of Wolfman’s 1966 character called The Star.

The Marvel Comics version debuted in a solo title named The Man Called Nova in 1976 by Marv Wolman with art by John Buscema and Joe Sinnott.

Related: Marvel Looks To Explore More Of The Cosmic Universe With Richard Rider’s Nova!

Richard Rider acquires the powers of a Centurion and attains the rank of Nova-Prime from Rhomann Dey, the last of the people Xandar, who has been on a crusade to hunt down his planet’s killer, who has sought refuge on Earth.

On close approach to Earth, Dey zaps some energy to the surface of the planet. At random it hits a young Richard Rider, a weak kid with bully problems. The beam knocks him out and his friends bring him to a hospital.

Rider wakes up and finds his body infused with amazing powers, as well as mental images of the cosmos. He is compelled to do some good with his new abilities.



His first villain is the destroyer of Xandar. The creature is known as Zorr the Conqueror, a Luphomoid whose planet was devoured by Galactus. His intent was to use Xanadar’s resources to replenish the world he had lost.

But, as soon as the battle between Nova and Zorr gets heated, a beam comes out from space and vaporizes him. And that’s the last time we ever see that character.

As far as Richard Rider’s history goes, the character had spats with various one-off villains, ran with the New Warriors for a time, dealt with the transmode virus and the Technarchy (famous X-men villains), and played a large part against the Skrulls in the Secret Invasion storyline.

The Younger Nova- Sam

There’s also the Sam Alexander version of the character to consider.





The younger Nova had a Marvel one shot in November of 2011 and his own series in 2013.

Alexander inherits a Nova helmet that once belonged to his father, who works as a janitor and drinks heavily. Once Sam puts on the helmet, he gains the powers of a Nova Centurion, and assists the Guardians of the Galaxy on missions against the Chitauri, a new Dark Phoenix taken form in X-Men leader Cyclops, and in battle with the previous Nova’s villain, Diamondhead.



It might be more of a stretch to introduce this kid first rather than the original Richard Rider.

The Cinematic Nova

Now how they’ll manage to introduce the character is an interesting endeavor. Because Xandar was seemingly destroyed preceeding the events of Avengers: Infinity War.

It looks like the Nova Corps got wiped out, so we might be seeing Rider emerge from the ashes as Rhomann Dey (played by John C. Reilly) plays out that comic book storyline and gives Richard Rider the Nova force.





If it happens as The Lords of the Longbox and Mikey Sutton are reporting, then the young Rider from Xandar will be somewhat of a departure from his comic book origins. Much of what Dey did in the comics is motivated by revenge. I would suspect the same would be for the films.

However, If it plays out like the comics, we’ll see Corpsmen Dey on a large ship, paralyzed from the battle on Xandar. He’ll be searching out a worthy individual on Earth to take on the power and duty of all the Nova Corps and to avenge his planet. This would probably take place during the events of Infinity War.





If the rumors are true, this could be the way the Marvel Cinematic Universe gets around to introducing us to Richard Rider. Unless they go the Sam Alexander route and do the whole helmet power-up thing.

What do you think of these rumors? Sound off in the comments below or let’s talk about it on social media!

(Visited 116 times, 119 visits today)