The Matrix Director Lilly Wachowski Goes After Elon Musk and Ivanka Trump Over “Red Pill” Tweets

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump sparked some sharp words from The Matrix director Lilly Wachowski.

Musk sparked a conversation when he tweeted, “Take the red pill” accompanied by a rose emoji.

The Tweet went viral. As of writing it currently has over 96,000 retweets and over 482,000 likes.

Take the red pill 🌹 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2020

Many replied to Musk’s Tweet with gifs of the famous scene in The Matrix where Morpheus gives Neo a choice, the red pill or the blue pill.

In the film, the pills represented a choice the user had to make to either “unplug” from their simulated reality or remain blissfully ignorant.

If you took the red pill you “wake up” and see the world for what it really is, burnt and war-torn, with machines harvesting humans for energy. Humans, who aren’t part of an energy farm have organized a rebellion based out of Zion, where they are constantly hunted by the machines.

If you take the blue pill, you return to your life in the program, and pretend that everything you experienced up to that point was just a dream.

The Matrix might have first introduced us to the red pill, but it has since become an internet meme with a life of its own.

The Urban Dictionary defines Red pill as “a popular phrase among cyberculture and signifies a free-thinking attitude, and a waking up from a “normal” life of sloth and ignorance. Red pills prefer the truth, no matter how gritty and painful it may be.”

When Musk Tweeted the phrase many simply shared gifs of the famous scene in The Matrix.

Even BitCoin jumped in and used Musk’s Tweet as a platform to urge people to “Take the red pill and question your money.”

Take the red pill and question your money. — Bitcoin (@Bitcoin) May 17, 2020

The President’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, replied to the Tweet with a simple “Taken.”

Wachowski caught wind of both Ivanka Trump’s tweet and Musk’s and responded writing, “F*** both of you.”

Fuck both of you — Lilly Wachowski (@lilly_wachowski) May 17, 2020

In a subsequent tweet Wachowski would urge followers to donate to the Brave Space Alliance.

It’s unclear what exactly Elon meant with his tweet. Although he did follow it up with a meme of Morpheus.

When u take DayQuil & NyQuil at same time pic.twitter.com/7AMLLMsBZK — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2020

Lilly and Lana Wachowski are currently working on the fourth Matrix film. It is expected to release May 21, 2021.

