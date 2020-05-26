UDON Releases First Look At Street Fighter 2020 Swimsuit Special!

UDON Entertainment released their first look at their upcoming Street Fighter 2020 Swimsuit Special #1.

The popular issue will feature your favorite Street Fighter including Chun-Li, Cammy, Ryu, M. Bison, and more!

UDON provided their first look at the issue by sharing a number of the covers including The Cammy Bride by artist Rob “Robaato” Porter.

The cover will also come in a sinister dark form with Shadaloo Bride Cammy.

Along with Bride Cammy, Absolum created Groom Ryu.

Like The Cammy Bride cover, there is also a dark version of Ryu with Groom Evil Ryu.

These Bride and Groom covers are online-exclusives available at the UDON Store.

The Shadaloo Bride Cammy and Groom Evil Ryu covers will be strictly limited to 100 copies each.

As for the other covers, UDON didn’t hold back. Cover A will feature Poison by Adam Warren.

Cover B features Juri and Cammy by Jonboy Meyers.

There will also be a retailer incentive cover featuring Chun-Li as a mermaid painted by Genzoman in a landscape format.

There will also be a Blank Variant.

Here’s a look at what’s inside:









Here’s the official description for the issue:

“The World Warriors return for their annual trip to the beach with the Street Fighter 2020 Swimsuit Special! Everyone from Chun-Li to M.Bison hits the sand in their favorite swimwear, illustrated by the top artists of UDON!”

The 2020 Street Fighter Swimsuit Special #1 is expected to hit shelves on August 19, 2020.

