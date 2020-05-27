5 Fantasy TV And Movies You Never Heard Of That Are Awesome

You’ve seen Netflix’s “The Witcher” twice, wore out your “Lord of the Rings” DVD’s, and are still pissed off at how HBO’s “Game of Thrones” ended, so what else is out there to watch in the fantasy genre that doesn’t suck?

There are more fantasy options available than ever before but let’s be real, a lot of them are completely awful. They are either written by people who don’t actually understand the genre, or are so caught up with checking off social justice milestones that the story takes a back seat to whatever is trending. Then there’s the ones that start out great, and go sideways with bizarre character motivations that make no sense after the first 22 minutes.

Here’s a list in no particular order of five films and TV shows you might have missed that are worthy of the genre fantasy.

5. I Am Dragon

This is a Russian film that is also called “He Is Dragon” depending upon where and what platform you view it on. It came out in Russia in 2015.

I saw it a few years ago and it’s been with me ever since.

The film hasn’t achieved mainstream popularity only because it’s not available in English, meaning you have to read subtitles which can be daunting for some. Don’t let this push you away from this gorgeous fairy tale about a woman who is kidnapped by a dragon during her wedding, and then held prisoner on a deserted island.

What makes it good:

Gorgeous cinematography

Stunning costumes

An interesting and well written script

A solid sound track including a song performed by the lead actress

You can watch this film on Amazon Prime Video with membership or on YouTube for free (with commercials). Check for other platforms.

4. Ren: The Girl With The Mark

Ren seems like an ordinary young woman until she is marked from a spirit in the woods and now an ancient order is out to get her.

The version on Amazon Prime is all 5 episodes conjoined into one film.

If you treat this like a one-off film you will enjoy it more than the expectation of seeing more episodes as this show was supported by KickStarter and failed to get enough support this past Feb. 2020.

I didn’t know anything about this show but with more support it may be worthwhile for them to try again with better publicity and after Covid-19 recedes.

It stars Sophie Skelton as Ren who also plays Brianna on Starz’s “Outlander” which is originally what caught my eye. She’s great on the show.

What makes it good.

Adventurous story

Fun and endearing characters

Fast paced

Well written

3. The Ash Lad: In the Hall of the Mountain King

The main character, Espen, has no common sense and his father and brothers have massive patience when dealing with him, until he burns the house down. Determined to make it up to them he goes on a quest that has a monetary reward that he can use to rebuild his family’s home. Along the way he encounters some hilarious characters including some sort of forest spirit that looks like a rock, three sexy and disgusting witches, and much more.

What makes it good.

Ingenious characters

Brilliant comical acting

Strongly written screenplay

Memorable story

Available with English audio (good voice acting) or in Nynorsk with English subs. And after watching this delightful film, there’s a sequel adventure (I haven’t seen it yet but wanted to list it here). The trailer looks fun.

Take a look at The Ash Lad: In the Hall of the Mountain King Trailer below.

Now playing on Amazon’s Prime Platform, and on YouTube.

2. Mythica: A Quest For Heroes

Okay, you have to bear with this one just a little in the beginning only because some of the special effects are going to seem rough after watching movies like “The Hobbit” but if you set that aside, and give the actors some time to grow into their characters you will love this Indie fantasy.

What makes it good:

Excellent story and screenplay

Fantastic characters

Solid performances from the entire cast

Well constructed costumes

Bonus: There are 4 other films in this series and each one is better than the first! So, if you feel like a serious fantasy binge, this is your ticket! All available on Amazon Prime, YouTube and other platforms. You’ll be a fan!

Here they are in order:

Mythica: A Quest for Heroes

Mythica: The Darkspore

Mythica: The Necromancer

Mythica: The Godslayer

Mythica: The Iron Crown

1. The Outpost

Talon (Jessica Green) is a Black Blood, and as a small child all of her people were killed off in an attack by humans. As the lone survivor she grows up under the guise of being human and becomes a skilled warrior who ends up living far out on the edge of the empire at a place called “The Outpost.”

Her friend, the exiled and only survivor of a disposed royal family, Lady Gwynn, has designs on reclaiming her sovereignty alongside her trusted advisors including some very colorful characters.

Give the show a few episodes as the actors really nurture their characters, especially Jessica Green who has some of the best ass kicking expressions on TV! This one will really grow on you.

What makes it good:

Solid stunt and fight sequences

Dynamic and engaging story

Committed acting with memorable performances and characters

There are two seasons available on various platforms including IMDB TV, Amazon Prime, and YouTube. Check the CW app and Hulu. Season 3 is coming July 20, 20.

Hopefully this list has given you some fantasy genre to watch and perhaps a new favorite.

