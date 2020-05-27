Kingdom Hearts, Disney and Square Enix’s beloved video game crossover franchise, will be making the leap from video games to television in a new CG animated series for the Disney+ streaming service, according to a recent rumor.

On May 26th, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of MCU Cosmic and DCEU Mythic Jeremy Conrad published a simple tweet to his Twitter account which featured a GIF of Sora, Goofy, and Donald Duck unlocking a Trinity Point alongside three-simple words: “Yes, it’s true.”

Conrad’s tweet was expanded upon by The DisInsider Editor-in-Chief Skyler Shuler, who stated that the production would arrive as an animated series, with Disney voice actors “expected to reprise their roles.”

A fellow ‘Disney Insider’, Emre Kaya, also revealed that “Disney originally wanted to make it but that didn’t work out, so Square Enix was asked to create a pilot using Unreal Engine,” confirming the direct involvement of the famed Japanese video game publisher.

We Got This Covered reported earlier this month that there was a Kingdom Hearts show in development for Disney Plus as well. They didn’t provide any details on the series except their source told them that “the studio is developing a Kingdom Hearts TV series for their aforementioned streaming service.”

They did detail that the “basic idea is that it’d feature Sora, Donald and Goofy journeying through various Disney movie universes.”

YouTuber Grace Randolph also detailed that a Kingdom Hearts series was in development.

As of writing, details such as the plot, role of Final Fantasy-related characters, and connection to the main game series are currently unknown.

(Visited 61 times, 61 visits today)

    • Get My Bounding Into Comics Newsletter

    About The Author

    Spencer Baculi
    Spencer Baculi
    Writer

    Spencer is a contributing reporter for Bounding Into Comics. Unabashed anime fan, life-long comic book reader, avid video game player, and in need of a separate house for all of his figures. Trying to sift through the noise to bring the readers the facts.

    Related Posts