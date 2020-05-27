Kingdom Hearts Rumored to Arrive on Disney Plus With New CG Animated Series

Kingdom Hearts, Disney and Square Enix’s beloved video game crossover franchise, will be making the leap from video games to television in a new CG animated series for the Disney+ streaming service, according to a recent rumor.

On May 26th, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of MCU Cosmic and DCEU Mythic Jeremy Conrad published a simple tweet to his Twitter account which featured a GIF of Sora, Goofy, and Donald Duck unlocking a Trinity Point alongside three-simple words: “Yes, it’s true.”

Conrad’s tweet was expanded upon by The DisInsider Editor-in-Chief Skyler Shuler, who stated that the production would arrive as an animated series, with Disney voice actors “expected to reprise their roles.”

Been tagged in Jeremys post (which is true), so here’s what I know: -Kingdom Hearts will be a Disney+ series, not a movie. -It’s animated (CG) -Disney VO actors are expected to reprise their roles (Jim Cummings, Bill Farmer, Tony Anselmo) All I know. https://t.co/UTFGqXtSP6 — Skyler Shuler (@SkylerShuler) May 26, 2020

A fellow ‘Disney Insider’, Emre Kaya, also revealed that “Disney originally wanted to make it but that didn’t work out, so Square Enix was asked to create a pilot using Unreal Engine,” confirming the direct involvement of the famed Japanese video game publisher.

I was originally going to publish this as an exclusive article, but apparently a few other insiders have heard about it too so I’m just going to tweet it out I think. — Emre Kaya (@Vullein) May 26, 2020

There is a #KingdomHearts series in the works at Disney+. Disney originally wanted to make it but that didn’t work out, so Square Enix was asked to create a pilot using Unreal Engine. This series is most likely not live-action, but CG animated. They’re currently casting. pic.twitter.com/jroZXImeOm — Emre Kaya (@Vullein) May 26, 2020

We Got This Covered reported earlier this month that there was a Kingdom Hearts show in development for Disney Plus as well. They didn’t provide any details on the series except their source told them that “the studio is developing a Kingdom Hearts TV series for their aforementioned streaming service.”

They did detail that the “basic idea is that it’d feature Sora, Donald and Goofy journeying through various Disney movie universes.”

YouTuber Grace Randolph also detailed that a Kingdom Hearts series was in development.

#KingdomHearts in development for #DisneyPlus If you follow me here on Twitter, you knew about it on SATURDAY while others are just teasing the news today 😉 There isn’t enough for a video right now, but I’m keeping an eye on it! https://t.co/DjjRXBquZj — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) May 26, 2020

As of writing, details such as the plot, role of Final Fantasy-related characters, and connection to the main game series are currently unknown.

