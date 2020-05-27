New Rumor Details How Moon Knight Disney Plus Series Fits In With The MCU

A new rumor gives us our first real glimpse of how the upcoming Moon Knight Disney Plus series will fit into the overall landscape of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The rumor comes from Mikey Sutton and his Geekosity Facebook group and indicates Moon Knight will be joining the Avengers.

Sutton writes, “As the Avengers evolve with more cosmic members such as Captain Marvel and soon Nova, Kevin Feige is seeking balance with some more grounded superheroes, especially with Captain America no longer present.”

“Moon Knight delivers streetwise grit to Earth’s Mightiest Heroes with a bit of Doctor Strange weirdness as well,” Sutton adds.

He even teases that there will be different branches of the Avengers writing, “There has even been talk of a West Coast Avengers, too.”

Not only will Moon Knight join the Avengers, but there is a specific reason why they recruit him into their fold.

Sutton explains, “According to my inside sources, Moon Knight is recruited into the Avengers not simply for his extraordinary abilities and fighting skills, which will be in full display on his Disney+ series.”

He continues, “The Avengers seek his knowledge of the Pharoah Rama-Tut from Egyptian history. He would later become Kang the Conqueror.”

Not only will the Moon Knight provide an Avengers connection with Kang the Conqueror, but apparently the series will also have run ins with some characters that were previously featured in Netflix’s Marvel TV shows.

Sutton details that Moon Knight will come face to face with Luke Cage.

He writes, “Moon Knight will be unlike any previous Avengers member. He is a darker, unpredictable character, an anti-hero of sorts.”

“He won’t get along with everyone; in fact, I am told in the beginning even Luke Cage will have a difficult time bringing him down,” Sutton concludes.

Marvel Studios announced a Moon Knight series would be coming to Disney Plus at D23 last August.

Just announced at #D23Expo, MOON KNIGHT, an original series from Marvel Studios, only on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/1lxeMzjOA8 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) August 23, 2019

In November, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Jeremy Slater, who adapted the Umbrella Academy for Netflix, would be the showrunner for the Moon Knight series. His other credits include co-writing Josh Trank’s Fantastic Four reboot as well as the live-action Death Note film for Netflix.

There haven’t been any hard details on what the show will be about. However, there have been a number of rumors. In October 2019 a rumor from 4Chan detailed that the show would feature two different timelines alternating between 2003 and 2023.

Not only will the show feature these alternating timelines, but it will lean into “mental health issues, wealth disparity, and super hero action.”

Sutton also indicates that the show will deal with Moon Knight’s “psychological baggage.”

He explains, “Often compared to Batman, Moon Knight is no man in black; rather, he is a menacing figure in silver, a ghostly cloaked hero who also stalks the midnight hours. Haunted by a multiple personality disorder, Moon Knight deals with psychological baggage more complex than the Dark Knight’s.”

There will also be some intense violence despite being on Disney Plus. The 4Chan leaker described that there is a scene where Spector “throws a man off a skyscraper to his death.”

They also explained that the series will adapt Warren Ellis’ run on Moon Knight and that Spector’s classic costume and Mr. Knight persona would be featured.

Here’s the official description of Ellis’ run on Moon Knight:

“Marc Spector is Moon Knight! Or is he? It’s hard to tell these days, especially when New York’s wildest vigilante protects the street with two-fisted justice and three – that’s right, count ’em – three different personalities! But even with the mystical force of Egyptian moongod Khonshu fueling his crusade, how does the night’s greatest detective save a city that’s as twisted as he is? The road to victory is going to hurt. A lot. Be here as Moon Knight punches ghosts(!), investigates a sleep experiment that’s driving its patients insane, travels to the mushroom graveyard planet(!!), and takes on twenty mob enforcers to save an abductee…alone. Marvel’s most mind-bending adventure begins now as Moon Knight sleuths his way to the rotten core of New York’s most bizarre mysteries!”

There have also been rumors that other Marvel heroes and villains will be making appearances in the show. In January a rumor surfaced from Daniel Richtman that Dracula would show up in the show.

There are rumors of Dracula also showing up in the Blade film that was announced at San Diego Comic Con last year.

Not only is Dracula rumored, but Werewolf by Night aka Jack Russell is also rumored to show up. In fact, Moon Knight’s first appearance was in Werewolf by Night #32 as an antagonist to Jack Russell.

What do you make of this latest rumor about Moon Knight? Does it get you interested in the Disney Plus show? Do you believe it?

