Following questions regarding the apparent censorship of the Scythian Witch-Harpy enemies in the upcoming Serious Sam 4, another member of the Croteam development team has confirmed that “harpy nipples” will be on full-display when the game launches.

On May 23rd, in the official Serious Sam 4 Discord channel, dev team member Solais addressed the situation by stating that “harpy nipples are confirmed” while also noting that the model at the center of the outrage was “a 2 year old version of the model that was covered up because it appeared on a GDC talk”:

Solais further criticized the “whole outrage” by offering his opinion that it was “fabricated,” as “the actual cinematic trailer already used the current model with nipples, people just didn’t notice.”

In the “actual cinematic trailer, released previously on May 20th, the Harpy enemy can be seen, albeit briefly and from a distance. This obfuscated appearance led many to ‘miss’ their current design.

Solais’ clarification comes just days after Croteam Marketing and Communications Manager Daniel Lucic responded to the initial backlash by stating that there were “better places to look at gazoongas than a video game.”

Related: Croteam Confirms Censorship of Harpy Enemy Design in Serious Sam 4

Lucic further explained that “it was a design choice that had nothing to do with showing or not showing boobs” as “even the concepts for the harpy didn’t have fully exposed boobs.”

“Where did I say it was censorship? 🙂 I said it was a design choice that had nothing to do with showing or not showing boobs. I’m guessing the character artist felt this looks better. Even the concepts for the harpy didn’t have fully exposed boobs. I realize someone cares about stuff like this, but design changes are happening all the time. Look at the scorp, or the Khnum. It’s the way stuff works. At the end of the day, though, I hope this thread doesn’t end up being a place of unrest and fighting. I haven’t locked it because it’s fun reading up on different opinions and passionate answers. Let’s keep it clean so it can go on. Peace and love. Boobs or not!”

(Visited 360 times, 360 visits today)