Az from YouTube channel HeelvsBabyface reviews the latest episode of DC Universe’s Stargirl, Episode 2 “S.T.R.I.P.E.”

Az begins his review questioning, “Second episode, is it going to hold up or is there going to be a little bit of cause for concern?”

He continues, “I’ve gotta say for the most part I enjoyed the episode again. It was fine.”

However. There is a however. I am slightly worried about the character and ironically enough I’m not at all worried about the supporting cast because the supporting cast is fantastic. The villain was fantastic. Absolutely fantastic.”

Watch his full review below:

Stargirl Season 1 continues with Episode 3 “Icicile.”

New episodes debut on The CW on Tuesdays at 8 PM ET and are available to stream every Wednesday on The CW. New episodes can also be streamed on Mondays on DC Universe. There will be 13 episodes in total.

Here’s the official description from The CW:

“DC’s Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. This new drama reimagines DC’s Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series.”

The show stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore aka Stargirl. She’s joined by Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez aka Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel aka Doctor Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Luke Wilson as S.T.R.I.P.E., and Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore.

What did you think of Stargirl Season 1 Episode 2 “S.T.R.I.P.E.?”

(Visited 68 times, 68 visits today)