Report: Kevin Smith’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation Will Sideline He-Man For Teela

Report: Kevin Smith’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation Will Sideline He-Man For Teela

A new report details that Kevin Smith’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation animated series slated to arrive on Netflix will sideline He-Man in favor of Teela.

The report comes from ScreenRant, who detail the show will pick up where the original 1980s He-Man and the Masters of the Universe series left off.

Related: Mark Hamill, Lena Headey, Sarah Michelle Gellar Part Of All Star Voice Cast For Netflix’s Masters Of The Universe: Revelation Series

However, they note, “One major difference is that though He-Man will certainly be around, he won’t be the main protagonist anymore. Instead, the focus will be on Teela.”

They add, “Even so, He-Man should still have a large presence, since the series never did get to explore the final battle between He-Man and his greatest enemy, Skeletor.”

This report contrasts Smith’s own words after he responded to a rumor from Clownfish TV in March that detailed He-Man would step aside and Teela and her girlfriend would take over hero duties.

Related: Netflix’s Master of the Universe: Revelation Showrunner Kevin Smith Clarifies He-Man Will Not Step Aside For Teela

My understanding of Kevin Smith’s He-Man series from an alleged insider… Teela is a better He-Man than Adam, and he steps aside to let her (and her girlfriend) take over Hero duties. If true… this won’t play well. pic.twitter.com/7OhX6TssRE — Clownfish TV (@RealClownfishTV) March 11, 2020

Smith would respond to this rumor writing on Twitter, “As showrunner, I really could’ve used these story suggestions *before* we locked the scripts.”

He added, “However, no – He-Man does no stepping aside and Teela has no girlfriend in our show.”

He then concluded, “The storyline is pretty dark and way metal. Before REVELATION we were calling it END OF THE UNIVERSE.”

As showrunner, I really could’ve used these story suggestions *before* we locked the scripts. However, no – He-Man does no stepping aside and Teela has no girlfriend in our show. The storyline is pretty dark and way metal. Before REVELATION we were calling it END OF THE UNIVERSE. https://t.co/0y5TlhjctC — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) March 11, 2020

Smith would then claim that Clownfish TV was posting “faux ‘insider’ info.”

Also, @RealClownfishTV? Instead of posting your faux “insider” info, here’s a *real* story: @Mattel made a behind-the-scenes video featuring our actors recording. So a fan took some of Mark & Lena’s dialogue and spliced them into old Filmation clips. Look: https://t.co/941kHt8oNR https://t.co/b6jUBJxC0n — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) March 11, 2020

Related: Report: Kevin Smith to Showrun Netflix Masters of the Universe Revelation Series

However, when Masters of the Universe: Revelation was announced at Power Con in 2019 the initial description hinted that Teela would take over hero duties.

That description was shared to Twitter by Pixel Dan.

Related: Report: He-Man Film, Masters of the Universe, Removed From Sony’s Film Schedule

It reads:

“A radical return to Eternia, REVELATION is a direct sequel series to the classic era of MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE. Featuring fan favorites He-Man, Orko, Cringer, and Man-At-Arms, the story pits our heroic warriors and guardians of Castle Grayskull against Skeletor, Evil-Lyn, Beast Man and the vile legions of Snake Mountain! But after a ferocious final battle forever fractures Eternia, it’s up to Teela to solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to prevent the end of the Universe! Her journey will uncover the secrets of Grayskull at last. This is the epic He-Man and the Masters of the Universe saga fans have waited 35 years to see!”

Clownfish TV responded to this new report.

Geeky Sparkles states, “If you are so worried that this isn’t true or people are going to get upset that you have to go out and smack down a tweet to the level that they did, and then it turns out the more information comes out to back up this.”

She continued, “Maybe not do it in the first place if you know the fans aren’t going to like it.” Kneon adds, “No, that makes too much sense. That makes too much sense.”

Later Kneon adds, “After all the drama, it turns out that we were probably right.”

What do you make of this latest report regarding Kevin Smith’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation series?

(Visited 613 times, 613 visits today)