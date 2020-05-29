Yen Press recently announced their solicitations for July.

Check them out below.

**Warning Some of The Covers Feature Explicit Content**

For the Kid I Saw in My Dreams, Vol. 5

By Kei Sanbe

On Sale Date: July 21, 2020

$17.00 USD, $22.50 CAD, £12.99 GBP

Ages 16 And Up, Grades 11 to 17

Summary:

Kazuto has finally been revealed, and Senri is more determined to reunite with his brother than ever before. But when new clues reveal his mother’s connection to the hated “Fire” man, Senri begins to question if he ever truly knew his family in the first place…

The Eminence in Shadow, Vol. 1 (light novel)

By Daisuke Aizawa, Artwork by Azunishi

On Sale Date: July 21, 2020

Hardcover

$20.00 USD, $26.00 CAD, £14.99 GBP

Ages 13 And Up, Grades 8 to 17

Summary:

One big fat lie and a few twisted truths.

Even in his past life, Cid’s dream wasn’t to become a protagonist or a final boss. He’d rather lie low as a minor character until it’s prime time to reveal he’s a mastermind…or at least, do the next best thing-pretend to be one! And now that he’s been reborn into another world, he’s ready to set the perfect conditions to live out his dreams to the fullest. Armed with his overactive imagination, Cid jokingly recruits members to his organization and makes up a whole backstory about an evil cult that they need to take down. Well, as luck would have it, these imaginary adversaries turn out to be the real deal-and everyone knows the truth but him!

Barakamon, Vol. 18+1

By Satsuki Yoshino

On Sale Date: July 21, 2020

Paperback

$18.00 USD, $22.50 CAD

Ages 8 And Up, Grades 3 to 17

Summary:

This official fan book is a must-have for any Barakamon fan, with 69 specially drawn pages of new stories and over 70 full-color illustrations!

Bungo Stray Dogs, Vol. 4 (light novel)

By Kafka Asagiri and Sango Harukawa

On Sale Date: July 21, 2020

Paperback

$14.00 USD, $18.50 CAD

Ages 13 And Up, Grades 8 to 17

Summary:

The Armed Detective Agency’s latest case brings them to a strange island off the coast of Yokohama called “Standard Island,” but what awaits them turns out to be far more complicated than expected: a bomb, time travel, a mysterious skill user named H.G. Wells… Will this incident spell the end of Yokohama itself?!

Goblin Slayer Side Story: Year One, Vol. 5 (manga)

By Kumo Kagyu, Artwork by Kento Sakaeda,, Shingo Adachi and Noboru Kannatuki

On Sale Date: July 21, 2020

Paperback

$13.00 USD, $17.00 CAD, £9.99 GBP

Ages 18 And Up, Grades 13 to 17

Summary:

When Goblin Slayer and Arc Mage continue their goblin research with a dissection of one they killed in the ruins, they discover something new about the creatures. Rookie Warrior also heads into an abandoned mine with a party of inexperienced but fearless adventurers, attempting to master his weakness, but what will he do when they come under attack from yet another new threat?!

High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even in Another World!, Vol. 1 (light novel)

By Riku Misora, Artwork by Sacraneco

On Sale Date: July 21, 2020

Paperback

$15.00 USD, $19.50 CAD, £9.99 GBP

Ages 16 And Up, Grades 11 to 17

Summary:

After crash landing in a foreign land filled with magic and monsters, most people would wonder what to do next. For seven of Japan’s greatest high school geniuses, the real question is how much are they allowed to mess around? This world might not last long enough for these insane prodigies to go home…

Horimiya, Vol. 14

By HERO, Artwork by Daisuke Hagiwara

On Sale Date: July 21, 2020

Paperback

$13.00 USD, $17.00 CAD

Ages 13 And Up, Grades 8 to 17

Summary:

Good times, bad times-they all become precious memories in the end. While the student council’s normally an easygoing bunch, no one can get along perfectly forever, and fights are just another part of growing up. But will they be able to put their differences aside and move forward? Find out in Volume 14 of Horimiya!

I’m a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl’s Pet, Vol. 1 (light novel)

By Nozomi Ginyoku, Illustrated by Yanomitsuki

On Sale Date: July 21, 2020

Paperback

$15.00 USD, $19.50 CAD, £11.99 GBP

Ages 13 And Up, Grades 8 to 17

Summary:

After dying in a fight against the forces of evil, a knight found himself reincarnated as one of the most powerful monsters in the world: a behemoth! Problem is, he has to grow up before he can really strut his stuff, and a baby behemoth looks an awful lot like…a housecat?! And when an elf adventurer decides to take him in, she may need his help as much as he needs hers!

I’m a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl’s Pet, Vol. 2 (manga)

By Nozomi Ginyoku and Taro Shinonome, Artwork by Yanomitsuki

On Sale Date: July 21, 2020

Paperback

$13.00 USD, $17.00 CAD

Ages 18 And Up, Grades 13 to 17

Summary:

New friendships, new skills, new dungeons… Aria and Tama are joined by a tiger-eared superhuman weapon as they face their weaknesses and master new skills in the latest installment. How will the addition of their newest party member shake things up?

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side: Sword Oratoria, Vol. 12 (light novel)

By Fujino Omori, Artwork by Kiyotaka Haimura

On Sale Date: July 21, 2020

Paperback

$14.00 USD, $18.50 CAD

Ages 13 And Up, Grades 8 to 17

Summary:

The time for the final battle has come. These young women-these adventurers-are preparing for the ultimate struggle. No matter who wins, who loses, who lives, who dies, there will be no glory or riches to win. Those who fall shall not be remembered in the annals of history. Even so, they stand strong in the face of the greatest evil the world has seen in 1000 years. This is the story of one more familia…

King of Eden, Vol. 1

By Takashi Nagasaki, Artwork by SangCheol Lee

On Sale Date: September 22, 2020

Paperback

$24.00 USD, $31.50 CAD, £17.99 GBP

Ages 16 And Up, Grades 11 to 17

Summary:

A remote village massacred in Andalusia. A single man apprehended wading through the aftermath. But the killer they’ve brought down from the mountains is entirely impossible for them to contain…

The world has been stained by blood before. So it shall be again.

Kingdom Hearts III: The Novel, Vol. 2 (light novel)

By Tomoco Kanemaki and Masaru Oka

On Sale Date: July 21, 2020

Paperback

$14.00 USD, $18.50 CAD

Ages 10 And Up, Grades 5 to 17

Summary:

As Sora’s quest for the power of waking continues, his heart leads him and his pals all kinds of worlds: to the magical kingdom of Corona, the frightening factory of Monstropolis, the familiar faces of Hundred Acre Wood, and the frozen mountains of Arendelle. What kinds of new friends await him there?

Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!, Vol. 3 (light novel): The Strongest Duo!’s Turn

By Kurone Mishima, Artwork by Natsume Akatsuki

On Sale Date: July 21, 2020

Paperback

$14.00 USD, $18.50 CAD, £10.99 GBP

Ages 13 And Up, Grades 8 to 17

Summary:

Megumin finally touches down in Axel Town and it’s time to begin her adventure at long last! There’s just one problem. She can’t seem to find a party… Why can’t anyone appreciate the greatness that is explosion magic?! It’s not a gimmick! It’s not!

Magical Girl Raising Project, Vol. 9 (light novel)

By Asari Endou, Artwork by Marui-no

On Sale Date: July 21, 2020

Paperback

$15.00 USD, $19.50 CAD

Ages 16 And Up, Grades 11 to 17

Summary:

From the very first Magical Girl Raising Project to ACES, dozens of magical girls have found a special place in our hearts. This collection of bonus stories tells of the more peaceful days in their lives and adds further context to previous events!

May These Leaden Battlegrounds Leave No Trace, Vol. 1 (light novel): Bullet Magic and Ghost Programs

By Kei Uekawa, Artwrok by TEDDY and Naohiro Washio

On Sale Date: July 21, 2020

Paperback

$15.00 USD, $19.50 CAD, £11.99 GBP

Ages 13 And Up, Grades 8 to 17

Summary:

For a hundred years, East and West have waged a ferocious war with everything from tanks to witchcraft. On this savage battlefield, one young soldier from the East learns of the daemon’s bullet-and that anyone struck by it will disappear from the world as if they had never existed…

Monster Wrestling: Interspecies Combat Girls, Vol. 3

By Ganmarei, Artwork by Tyataniyou

On Sale Date: July 21, 2020

Paperback

$13.00 USD, $17.00 CAD

Ages 18 And Up, Grades 13 to 17

Summary:

Can Tirol and Ryuuka win the Monster Wrestling World Tag tournament, or will the cerberus and the dragon tear each other apart first?!

No Matter How I Look at It, It’s You Guys’ Fault I’m Not Popular!, Vol. 16

By Nico Tanigawa

On Sale Date: July 21, 2020

Paperback

$13.00 USD, $17.00 CAD

Ages 16 And Up, Grades 11 to 17

Summary:

The day of the sports tournament has arrived, and it’s nothing like the one Tomoko attended two years ago. This time, she’s participating in the ping-pong tournament and even going to see her classmates compete! What else is in store for our new social butterfly?

RaW Hero, Vol. 2

By Akira Hiramoto

On Sale Date: July 21, 2020

Paperback

$15.00 USD, $19.50 CAD

Ages 18 And Up, Grades 13 to 17

Summary:

Having broken through the “wicked interview test,” Chiaki is the newest recruit for the evil organization known as the Special Ability Liberation Front. What’s going to happen, especially when he encounters a young, beautiful girl at night and ends up taking her back?!

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-, Vol. 13 (light novel)

By Tappei Nagatsuki, Artwork by Shinichirou Otsuka

On Sale Date: July 21, 2020

Paperback

$14.00 USD, $18.50 CAD

Ages 13 And Up, Grades 8 to 17

Summary:

Having caught a glimpse of the hellish future that might await him, Subaru braces himself for a second trial that has taken a strange form! Surrounding him are six witches, each bearing the name of a terrible sin, and the final witch who destroyed them all has finally arrived as well…

Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts, Vol. 10

By Yu Tomofuji

On Sale Date: July 21, 2020

Paperback

$13.00 USD, $17.00 CAD

Ages 13 And Up, Grades 8 to 17

Summary:

During Sariphi and Leonhart’s visit to a neighboring kingdom, a rebellion breaks out and separates them. Sariphi uncovers the secrets of their king, while Leonhart faces down a foe calling himself “Wolf King Fenrir.” Can Leonhart defeat his enemy and return to his place by Sariphi’s side?! And will Sariphi survive the rebellion on her own?!

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, Vol. 1 (manga): The Ways of the Monster Nation

By Fuse, Artwork by Sho Okagiri and Mitz Vah

On Sale Date: July 21, 2020

Paperback

$13.00 USD, $17.00 CAD

Ages 13 And Up, Grades 8 to 17

Summary:

The Jura-Tempest Federation is a vast melting pot of monsters from all walks of life, and they’re finally making waves in the wider world around them. Their leader, Rimuru, decides it’s time to compile a Tempest guidebook-and there’s no one better for the job than a local rabbitfolk girl with a knack for travel reviews! Follow her adventures in this unique That Time I Got Reincarnated As a Slime spin-off where you’ll see the sights and learn the customs of this massive monster nation!

The Case Study of Vanitas, Vol. 7

By Jun Mochizuki

On Sale Date: July 21, 2020

Paperback

$13.00 USD, $17.00 CAD

Ages 16 And Up, Grades 11 to 17

Summary:

Chloe is ready to begin her revenge plot and get what she has always wanted – that is, until Vanitas and the Chasseurs showed up. But without his book, Vanitas can do little to help, so it’s up to Noé and his vampire hunter allies to buy some time, so Vanitas can work a little magic…

The Greatest Demon Lord Is Reborn as a Typical Nobody, Vol. 3 (light novel): The Catastrophe of the Great Hero

By Myojin Katou, Artwork by Sao Mizuno

On Sale Date: July 21, 2020

Paperback

$15.00 USD, $19.50 CAD

Ages 16 And Up, Grades 11 to 17

Summary:

Right in the middle of a class trip, Ard and his crew are blasted to the past by a self-proclaimed “god.” Though skeptical of their motives, they find themselves making the most of their time-traveling adventure and joining the army as valiant soldiers to enlist the help of Ard’s past self. With another entity claiming to be the “Demon Lord” and mysteries abound, things just keep getting stranger and stranger!

The Hero Is Overpowered But Overly Cautious, Vol. 2 (manga)

By Light Tuchihi, Artwork by Saori Toyota and Koyuki

On Sale Date: July 21, 2020

Paperback

$13.00 USD, $17.00 CAD

Ages 13 And Up, Grades 8 to 17

Summary:

The continuing misadventures of Seiya, the absurdly overcautious hero who tried to buy a thousand bottles of holy water as soon as he knew he’d be fighting undead, and Rista, a goddess who’s always waving her “literally holier than thou” attitude in his face! Things start off badly when Seiya immediately butts heads with the Dragonkin who were supposed to become his allies-and does he have a plan for dealing with the army of ten-thousand undead approaching the town?!

The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious, Vol. 4 (light novel)

By Light Tuchihi, Artwork by Saori Toyota

On Sale Date: July 21, 2020

Paperback

$14.00 USD, $18.50 CAD

Ages 13 And Up, Grades 8 to 17

Summary:

To Save the World, Can You Wake Up the Morning After with a Demi-Human?, Vol. 1

By Rekomaru Otoi

On Sale Date: July 21, 2020

Paperback

$13.00 USD, $17.00 CAD

Ages 18 And Up, Grades 13 to 17

Summary:

In a society where humans and demi-humans live side by side, Hironori Tabata is destined to father the hero who will save the world-and every monster girl wants him raw!

Toilet-bound Hanako-kun, Vol. 4

By AidaIro

On Sale Date: July 21, 2020

Paperback

$13.00 USD, $17.00 CAD, £9.99 GBP

Ages 13 And Up, Grades 8 to 17

Summary:

Nene steps into the spotlight! The mermaid kingdom hasn’t forgotten her, and they’re back to claim what’s theirs! Can Hanako protect her from becoming permanently fishy? Meanwhile, Kou makes friends with an odd ghost haunting the entrance to the middle school division. Kou has no idea who this guy was when he was alive, but that doesn’t mean he can’t help him solve his unfinished business! Will the junior exorcist be able to help this friendly ghost pass on…?

W.I.T.C.H.: The Graphic Novel, Part VI. Ragorlang, Vol. 3

Created by Disney

On Sale Date: July 21, 2020

Paperback

$15.00 USD, $19.50 CAD

Ages 8 to 12, Grades 3 to 7

Summary:

Here There Be Monsters! The Ragorlangs are out of control, and not even Kandrakar is safe! Can the W.I.T.C.H. girls pull together to defeat this threat unlike anything they’ve faced before?

WorldEnd: What Do You Do at the End of the World? Are You Busy? Will You Save Us?

By Akira Kareno, Artwok by Ue

On Sale Date: July 21, 2020

Paperback

$14.00 USD, $18.50 CAD

Ages 13 And Up, Grades 8 to 17

Summary:

