Actress and musician Taylor Swift, who played Bomblaurina in Cats and Rosemary in The Giver, took to Twitter to vilify President Donald Trump.

Swift’s comments came following President Donald Trump’s response to the riots and looting happening in Minnesota following the death of George Floyd.

Early in the morning on May 29th, President Donald Trump criticized Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey and threatened to send in the National Guard if he was unable restore order to the city following multiple nights of looting and arson.

President Trump wrote on Twitter, “I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership.”

He added, “Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right…..”

In a subsequent tweet that was marked by Twitter as breaking their rules and “glorifying violence,” the President wrote, “….These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen.”

He continued, “Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”

A number of hours later, President Trump would announce that the National Guard had arrived in the city. He wrote, “The National Guard has arrived on the scene. They are in Minneapolis and fully prepared. George Floyd will not have died in vain. Respect his memory!!!”

In an apparent response to these tweets, Taylor Swift declared that President Trump has stoked “the fires of white supremacy and racism.”

She wrote, “After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence?”

She added, “‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November, Donald Trump.”

President Trump would then take to Twitter to clarify what his “looting leads to shooting” comment meant, “Looting leads to shooting and that’s why a man was shot and killed in Minneapolis on Wednesday night – or look at what just happened in Louisville with 7 people shot.”

He added, “I don’t want this to happen, and that’s what the expression put out last night means….”

In a subsequent tweet he elaborated, “….It was spoken as a fact, not as a statement. It’s very simple, nobody should have any problem with this other than the haters, and those looking to cause trouble on social media. Honor the memory of George Floyd!”

