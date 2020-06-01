Marvel Comics Artist Mahmud Asrar and Frank Cho Appear To Endorse Antifa After President Trump Declares Antifa Will Be Classified as a Terrorist Organization

Marvel Comics artist Mahmud Asrar appeared to endorse Antifa a day after President Donald Trump declared the United States would be classifying the group as a terrorist organization.

President Trump took to Twitter on May 31st where he wrote, “The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization.”

The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

President Trump’s tweet came after multiple riots that lead to violence and looting in multiple cities across the United States including Minneapolis, Nashville, Atlanta, Washington D.C., Los Angeles, and others.

It also comes after a September 2017 report from Politico that explained the Department of Homeland Security had formally classified Antifa activities as “domestic terrorist violence.”

Despite President Trump’s declaration that the United States would be designating Antifa as a terrorist organization, Marvel Comics artist Mahmud Asrar appeared to endorse the organization sharing the hashtag #comicartistsagainstfacism and released a symbol alluding to Antifa’s logo.

Artist Frank Cho would also share the image on Facebook and caption it writing, “F*** Trump.”

Comic book writer Jeff Lemire also shared the logo, seemingly endorsing Antifa.

You can see the comparison with an Antifa flag below.

Asrar is currently the main artist on Marvel’s X-Men book as well as Conan: Battle for the Serpent Crown.

He’s also providing covers for Valkyrie: Jane Foster and Excalibur.

Asrar previously worked on Conan the Barbarian, X-Men: Red, The Totally Awesome Hulk, All-New, All-Different Avengers, and All-New X-Men.

He has also worked for DC Comics on Adventure Comics and Supergirl.

Cho has also worked with Marvel Comics and DC Comics. His last work with Marvel Comics was cover art on Incredible Hulk back in May 2018. For DC Comics, Cho did variant covers for Harley Quinn and Wonder Woman. He most recently did a variant cover for Batman #71 in May 2019.

Lemire is the creator of Dark Horse Comics’ Black Hammer series. He’s also the creator of Gideon Galls, Sweet Tooth, Ascender, and Essex County.

More recently he launched a KickStarter for Cosmic Detective alongside fellow writer Matt Kindt and artist David Rubin.

Asrar, Cho, and Lemire are not alone in appearing to support Antifa. Back in November 2019, James Bond writer Andy Diggle endorsed Antifa.

He wrote, “They call it “fracking because “hydraulic fracturing” sounds destructive. They call it “climate change” because “global warming” sounds scary.”

He then added, “They call them “antifa” because “anti-fascist” is a position any reasonable person would support. Choose your own words.”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse director Peter Ramsey also came out in support of Antifa back in 2018.

He wrote, “How do they act, other than fighting ACTUAL fascists, who want to curtail the rights of Jews, of Black people, of women, of Muslims, etc?”

Ramsey added, “I’ve never heard of Antifa oppressing anyone except people who want to oppress others.”

How do they act, other than fighting ACTUAL fascists, who want to curtail the rights of Jews, of Black people, of women, of Muslims, etc? I’ve never heard of Antifa oppressing anyone except people who want to oppress others. — Peter Ramsey (@pramsey342) July 3, 2018

DC Comics writer Zoe Quinn also attempted to excuse Antifa violence after Quillette Editor Andy Ngo was attacked in Portland back in July 2019.

Sugar is usually used IN CONSTRUCTION TO STOP CEMENT FROM SOLIDIFYING. But I’m sure this false demonization that’s coming from the Portland police department had nothing to do with the report on them collaborating with far right groups that JUST CAME OUT, right? pic.twitter.com/CcsBYtzavu — zoë “the filth element” quinn (@UnburntWitch) June 30, 2019

In 2017 she had previously supported Antifa violence.

just fyi, antifa violence won’t “give the nazis ammo”. that assumes these people haven’t been targeting people for fucking years already — zoë “the filth element” quinn (@UnburntWitch) February 3, 2017

leaving aside the simplification there, the country isn’t in a place anymore where it gets to avoid these situations. — zoë “the filth element” quinn (@UnburntWitch) February 3, 2017

when we’re up against a force that wants to visit violence on so many as an end goal and won’t back down, there will be times — zoë “the filth element” quinn (@UnburntWitch) February 3, 2017

and scenarios where those opposed to violence will only be able to choose between fighting back or being hurt. — zoë “the filth element” quinn (@UnburntWitch) February 3, 2017

so rather than ruling out violence entirely, imo we need to focus on accountability & responsibility re: when to use it — zoë “the filth element” quinn (@UnburntWitch) February 3, 2017

instead of the mainstream left’s push to apologize to fascism for hurting its feelings and condemn all antifa violence. — zoë “the filth element” quinn (@UnburntWitch) February 3, 2017

