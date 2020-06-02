The Last of Us Part II Developer Naughty Dog Calls For An End To “Anti-Black Racism and Violence”

The Last of Us Part II developer Naughty Dog like many other developers and corporations issued a statement following rioting and looting across multiple cities in the United States in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Naughty Dog posted their statement to Twitter where they claim “too many suffered under a systemic problem in America” and called for an end to “anti-Black racism and violence.”

The statement begins, “Now is not the time for any of us to be silent. For too long have too many suffered under a systemic problem in America.”

It continues, “Too many have lost sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, fathers, and mothers. We stand in solidarity against racism and injustice.”

They add, “Now is the time for all to do our part and end anti-Black racism and racism.”

The statement then details that a number of Naughty Dog employees are donating to national and local organizations. However, it doesn’t indicate that Naughty Dog as a business will be making any kind of monetary donation.

The statement details, “Many of us at Naughty Dog are donating to national and local organizations. Please consider donating yourself.”

It concludes, “We hope to see the beginning of lasting change for POC in America. #BlackLivesMatter.”

The statement came after Naughty Dog’s parent company Sony Interactive Entertainment issued their own statement.

Their statement read, “Being silent about the violence and racism Black people experience is being complicit. We stand in solidarity today and every day with the Black community. #BlackLivesMatter.”

In a subsequent tweet they added, “But actions always speak louder than words. And we’re working hard to make sure we at Sony are doing more than just stating we are allies.”

They concluded, “Right now, we want to use our platform to spread information & support. Please send links, resources, or other helpful information our way, and we’ll share them. When we all know more, we can do more.”

In response to the statement one user wrote, “Sony no lmao. We get that you don’t want your shit destroyed. This doesn’t matter, none of the people destroying things are gonna see this and spare you. They just want to steel and destroy things.”

Sony responded, “Our products can be replaced. Can lives?”

When one Twitter user encouraged them to donate to bail funds of individuals who were arrested amid rioting and looting, Sony responded, “Thanks. We’re actively looking into all of the ways we can help.”

When directly asked what actions they do plan to take, they responded, “We will. We’re working on it internally and we’ll be sharing our plans shortly.”

Naughty Dog and Sony weren’t the only ones to share statements. The official PlayStation account also issued a statement.

It reads, “We denounce systemic racism and violence against the Black community. We will continue to work towards a future marked by empathy and inclusion and stand with our Black creators, players, employees, families, and friends. #BlackLivesMatter.”

Not only do these statements come after mass looting and rioting, but it also comes after a report in March that details that Sony was among 83 global brands who are using Uyghur Muslims as “forced labour” in Chinese factories as part of their production supply chain.

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute reported, “Under conditions that strongly suggest forced labour, Uyghurs are working in factories that are in the supply chains of at least 83 well-known global brands in the technology, clothing and automotive sectors, including Apple, BMW, Gap, Huawei, Nike, Samsung, Sony and Volkswagen.”

What do you make of Naughty Dog, Sony, and PlayStation’s statements?

