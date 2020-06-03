Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Writer Gennifer Hutchison Criticizes Disney Star Wars’ Treatment Of John Boyega’s Finn

Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Writer Gennifer Hutchison Criticizes Disney Star Wars’ Treatment Of John Boyega’s Finn

Amazon’s Lord of the Rings writer Gennifer Hutchison recently spoke out on Disney Star Wars’ treatment of John Boyega’s Finn.

Hutchison’s comments come after script supervisor and screenwriter Emily Blake known for her work on Total Eclipse and In the Cut shared her opinions about Finn’s disappointing story arc in the wake of so much potential.

Related: Rumor: Amazon’s Lord of The Rings Season 1 Production Paused Until October, Rewriting Season 1

Blake wrote, “What a shame that Finn’s devotion to Rey was deemed more important than his journey from military policeman into Resistance fighter.”

She then added, “Think what Boyega could have done with that transformation if they’d given him the scenes.”

What a shame that Finn’s devotion to Rey was deemed more important than his journey from military policeman into Resistance fighter. Think what Boyega could have done with that transformation if they’d given him the scenes. — Emily Blake (@TheEmilyBlake) June 3, 2020

Hutchison, who also wrote for Breaking Bad and Better Caul Saul, would concur with Blake writing, “It was just the most beautifully shaped potential story served on a platter and… nothing.”

She then added, “There was even a proper antagonist for him. Sigh.”

It was just the most beautifully shaped potential story served on a platter and… nothing. There was even a proper antagonist for him. Sigh. — Gennifer Hutchison (@GennHutchison) June 3, 2020

Related: John Boyega Describes Finn’s Role in Rian Johnson’s The Last Jedi as “A Bit Iffy”

Hutchison’s comments come after actor John Boyega expressed his own concerns about the character. Back in December he criticized Rian Johnson’s The Last Jedi and its portrayal of Finn as “a bit iffy.”

He stated, “The Force Awakens I think was the beginning of something quite solid, The Last Jedi if I’m being honest I’d say that was feeling a bit iffy for me.”

Boyega went on to state that he didn’t agree with a lot of choices made in that film, “I didn’t necessarily agree with a lot of the choices in that and that’s something that spoke to Mark [Hamill] a lot about and we had conversations about it. And it was hard for all of us, because we were separated.”

Hutchison hasn’t just commented on John Boyega’s Finn when it comes to Disney Star Wars, she’s made her opinion about a number of controversies surrounding the franchise including the fan shipping between Poe Dameron and Finn as well as the lack of promotional material for Kelly Marie Tran’s Rose Tico.

Related: New Push Wants Star Wars Poe Dameron and Finn to be Gay Couple

She previously indicated that she believed Oscar Isaac was playing Poe Dameron as if he was in love with Boyega’s Finn.

Back in June 2019, she wrote, “I believe he’s fully playing Poe as in love with Finn.”

I believe he’s fully playing Poe as in love with Finn. — Gennifer Hutchison (@GennHutchison) June 14, 2019

She reiterated this opinion in November 2019 writing, “He absolutely plays the role as in love with Finn. It’s amazing.”

He absolutely plays the role as in love with Finn. It’s amazing. — Gennifer Hutchison (@GennHutchison) November 18, 2019

Hutchison was also one of the many individuals complaining about Kelly Marie Tran’s Rose Tico not being marketed for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

So it Kelly Marie Tran in the new Star Wars? Because I’ve seen zero ads or trailers with her. — Gennifer Hutchison (@GennHutchison) September 27, 2019

Related: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Writer Chris Terrio Explains Why Rose Tico’s Role Was Severely Reduced

Back in April 2019 she also expressed how excited she gets for Star Wars, “Honestly, nothing quite inspires the feelings of wonder and excitement and emotional overwhelm the way Star Wars does.”

She added, “I obviously get excited about lots of other movies, but this is a really specific feeling. Amazing what some stories do for us.”

Honestly, nothing quite inspires the feelings of wonder and excitement and emotional overwhelm the way Star Wars does. I obviously get excited about lots of other movies, but this is a really specific feeling. Amazing what some stories do for us. — Gennifer Hutchison (@GennHutchison) April 12, 2019

What do you make of Hutchison’s comments?

(Visited 279 times, 279 visits today)