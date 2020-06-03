DC Comics Reportedly Cancel Print Releases for Final Issues of RWBY and gen:LOCK

As issues of their titles are beginning to make their way back to shelves following an unexpected shift in their publishing plans due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 Coronavirus, DC comics has announced that two the RWBY and gen:LOCK comics would not be following suit, with their final issues planned to be released exclusively in digital form.

As first reported by Newsarama, in an article that appears to have since been deleted, as any and all links to the specific story now redirect to the Newsarama homepage, DC has cancelled their plans to release physical, single issue versions of the 7th issue of RWBY and the 6th and 7th issues of gen:LOCK.

The issues will still be published digitally and will eventually be released in print form as part of the eventual RWBY and gen:LOCK trade paper back collections.

Curiously, as noted by Bleeding Cool founder Rich Johnston, “according to their print schedules, both RWBY #7 and gen:LOCK #6 would have been printed and held in Diamond Comic Distributor warehouses.”

RWBY #7 was previously solicited in February to arrive in stores on April 8, 2020.

“(W) Marguerite Bennett (A) Mirka Andolfo (CA) Sarah Stone Team RWBY has been separated since the fall of Beacon. Their journeys apart have made them stronger, but will the team ever be able to find their way back to each other? In Shops: Apr 08, 2020 SRP: $3.99″

gen:LOCK #6 was solicited in February as well and was supposed to arrive in stores on April 1, 2020.

“(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A) Carlo Barberi, Walden Wong (CA) Dan Mora Team gen:LOCK’s plan is in place: invade Siege and free Chase from Sycorax’s clutches. But that’s Sycorax’s home turf, where they have complete control over their surroundings. Can Cammie lead the team on this successful mission, or will it be game over? In Shops: Apr 01, 2020 SRP: $3.99”

gen:LOCK #7 was solicited in March and was supposed to arrive on May 6, 2020.

“(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A) Carlo Barberi, Walden Wong (CA) Dan Mora Chase and the rest of team gen:LOCK power up the holons to face down Sycorax one last time! Osaka’s fate lies in the mechanized hands of our five heroes, but can they withstand the destructive might of the Shogunate? Don’t miss this final miniseries issue! SRP: $3.99″

It currently remains unconfirmed whether any of these issues actually made it to print, or if their production was delayed at the onset of the global pandemic.

A gen:LOCK trade paperback was solicited this month to arrive in shops on August 26, 2020.

“Based on the hit animated series from Rooster Teeth! Earth is at war! The villainous Union has been steadily taking over more and more of the planet after initiating the Global Culture War. In an effort to stand its ground against the Union, the Polity turns to Dr. Weller and his team of five individuals who are gen:Lock compatible, which allows them to transfer their minds to mech suits known as Holons! Taking place between seasons one and two of the hit Rooster Teeth web series, this collection is an all-new story of Julian Chase and his team as they pick up the pieces of their lives, leading them into a high-octane adventure in one of the Polity’s last free countries, Japan! Collects gen:Lock #1-7!

ON SALE 08.19.20

SRP: $16.99″

A RWBY trade paperback was also solicited this month to arrive in shops on August 12, 2020.

“In a world rife with monsters known as Grimm, the prestigious Beacon Academy trains the next generation of hunters. Tying in with the hit Rooster Teeth web series RWBY, follow the adventures of team RWBY, comprising bruiser Yang Xiao Long, elegant Weiss Schnee, stealthy Blake Belladonna, and courageous leader Ruby Rose as they protect the world from all manner of Grimm! Collects RWBY #1-7. ON SALE 08.05.20 SRP: $16.99″

As of writing, DC has not publicly commented on the reasons for these abrupt cancellations.

