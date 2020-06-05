Rooster Teeth Co-Founder and RWBY VA Joel Heyman Confirms Departure from Company: “I was “Laid Off””

Rooster Teeth Co-Founder Joel Heyman, best known for voicing the hyperactive Bartholomew Oobleck in RWBY and the comically incompetent Blue team member Caboose in the Red vs Blue web series, recently stated in a Twitter interaction with a fan that he no longer ‘existed’ at the company, later stating that the reason for his departure was due to being “laid off.”

Like many watching the protests and riots over the death of George Floyd unfold across the United States, Heyman had been offering his own opinion and commentary on the national events via his personal Twitter account.

Supportive of the protests and their goals, but standing against the wanton destruction and looting using the social outrage as justification, Heyman’s tweets were critical of the rioter’s actions.

In one tweet, poking fun at the risk of rampant COVID-19 Coronavirus infections due to the close proximity of the mass gatherings, Heyman asked if “bricks carry Covid-19.”

Do bricks carry Covid-19? — JoelHeyman (@JoelHeyman) May 31, 2020

A fan noted Heyman’s outspoken criticism of the rioters and stated that he did not “know how you exist at RT. ” Heyman replied “I don’t”, confirming that he was no longer employed at Rooster Teeth:

I love you, but I don’t know how you exist at RT. lol — josh lamp 🐻 (@joshualamp) May 31, 2020

I don’t 🙂 — JoelHeyman (@JoelHeyman) May 31, 2020

In response to a fan stating that he would “miss you voicing Caboose,” Heyman revealed that the last work he had done for Rooster Teeth was being “brought in to record a bunch of PSA’s as Caboose” and reasoned that he “should have seen the writing on the wall.”

@JoelHeyman Gonna miss you voicing Caboose. — Gaming Ghost (@GamingGGhost) June 1, 2020

Thank you. He was a fun little character. Glad I got the opportunity to do it for as long as I did. They recorded some PSA’s, so they have those. — JoelHeyman (@JoelHeyman) June 1, 2020

Finally free. — Cortana (@EmpressCortana) June 2, 2020

It was funny because before dropping me I was brought in to record a bunch of PSA’s as Caboose. Guess so they could have a library after I was gone or something. I should have seen the writing on the wall LOL — JoelHeyman (@JoelHeyman) June 2, 2020

After hearing the news of his leaving, another fan expressed how he found the development to be “very sad,” and inquired as to why Heyman left his position.

According to Heyman, he was “laid off,” though the voice actor offered up little in the way of details, simply stating that he “basically stopped coming in, after a thing, I have my reasons for that.”

I was “laid off” after making 10s of millions (for others). When I started I had no healthcare, 401k or salary. Worked harder than what anyone can know. I basically stopped coming in, after a thing, I have my reasons for that. But, it’s a long deal. — JoelHeyman (@JoelHeyman) June 2, 2020

despite some health care problems (with no health insurance) I managed a move back to La. Despite a global pandemic & now riots coming down my street, I’m still somehow breathing. — JoelHeyman (@JoelHeyman) June 2, 2020

The silent announcement of Heyman’s departure went widely unnoticed, due largely in part to a wave of backlash Heyman has since received due to expressing his support for owners of local businesses to draw firearms in service of protecting their property and lives:

Everyone is going to hate me for this but, where I’m @ the business owners showing force with guns r left untouched. Those who aren’t are knocked unconscious then all their stuff gets taken. No one helps them. Sorry for posting this, please don’t be mad at me. — JoelHeyman (@JoelHeyman) June 2, 2020

As of writing, no official announcement regarding Heyman’s exit has been issued by Rooster Teeth.

