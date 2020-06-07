Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop live-action writer Javier Grillo-Marxuach recently commented that Faye Valentine’s costume would be toned down because “we need to have a real human being wearing that.”

Well, here are 20 “real human beings” cosplaying as Cowboy Bebop’s Faye Valentine proving Grillo-Marxuach’s comments completely and utterly false.

1. Viviana Robba

2. Klover B

3. Nicole

4. Oh My Sophii

5. Laura

6. Adamasha

7. Francesca Casciello

8. Leanne

9. Utahime

10. Rachel

11. Persephone

12. Shermie

13. Knockie

14. Rebekkah

15. Sarah Kreider

16. Rae Scales

17. Rin

18. Yuki Crissy

19. Empiriam

20. Estelle

Daniella Pineda will play Faye Valentine in Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop. She’s joined by John Cho, who will play Spike Spiegel, Mustafa Shakir who plays Jet Black, and Alex Hassel as Vicious.

Valentine’s character was described back in April as “always on the search for the person with the key to her identity. In the meantime, she’ll fake it till she makes it.”

FAYE…

She’s always on the search for the person with the key to her identity. In the meantime, she’ll fake it till she makes it. pic.twitter.com/UJDP1ZDQeA — NX (@NXOnNetflix) April 4, 2019

What’s your favorite Faye Valentine cosplay?

