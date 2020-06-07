Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop live-action writer Javier Grillo-Marxuach recently commented that Faye Valentine’s costume would be toned down because “we need to have a real human being wearing that.”
Related: Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop Series Will Not Be “One-to-One” Adaptation, Faye Valentine’s Costume to Be Censored: “ We Need to Have a Real Human Being Wearing That”
Well, here are 20 “real human beings” cosplaying as Cowboy Bebop’s Faye Valentine proving Grillo-Marxuach’s comments completely and utterly false.
1. Viviana Robba
2. Klover B
View this post on Instagram
My Funny Valentine 💋💘 Photo by @cieloplus_photography #fayevalentinecosplay #fayevalentine #cowboybebopcosplay #cowboybebop #cosplay #anime #animecosplay #manga #mangacosplay #cosplayers #cosplaygirls #cosplayersofinstagram #cosplayofisrael #cosplayphotography #cosplayworld #cosplaylife #cosplaygirl #cosplaygirlsofinstagram #cosplaymakeup #cosplaymodel #cutecosplay #wigisfashion #girlswhocosplay #cosplayersofig #cosplaycommunity #cosplayart #cosplayway #cosplayshoot
View this post on Instagram
Throwback to my fave anime waifu #fayevalentine from #cowboybebop ❤ Photo by @cieloplus_photography #fayevalentinecosplay #cowboybebopcosplay #anime #animecosplay #manga #mangacosplay #cosplay #cosplaygirls #crossplayerofinstagram #cosplayers #cosplayofisrael #cosplayphotography #cosplayer #cosplayphotography #cosplayworld #cosplaylife #cosplaygirl #cosplaygirlsofinstagram #cosplaymakeup #gun #カウボーイビバップ
Related: Fans React to John Cho Being Cast as Spike Spiegel in Netflix’s Live-Action Cowboy Bebop Series
View this post on Instagram
Found another photo of my #fayevalentine cosplay that I didn't upload yet~ Faye totally made me wanna try to do more "risque" cosplays..considering thst 90% of the time I do crossplay 🤣 Photo by @cieloplus_photography #fayevalentinecosplay #cowboybebopcosplay #cowboybebop #anime #animecosplay #manga #mangacosplay #cosplay #cosplaygirls #cosplayersofinstagram #cosplayers #cosplayofisrael #cosplayphotography #cosplayer #cosplayworld #cosplaylife #cosplaygirl #cosplaygirlsofinstagram #cosplaymodel #cosplaymakeup #cutecosplay #cutegirls #wigisfashion #wig #girlswhocosplay
3. Nicole
View this post on Instagram
Upcoming ComicPark and Hanami Hype ❤️ but still much to do. Have to paint my spear and to fix Okuus Canon. And to find a cosplay for Hanami Saturday. I’m unsure if I do Ul or something different. Gonna share my lineups soon ❤️ #cowboybebop #cowboybebopcosplay #fayevalentine #fayevalentinecosplay #spikespiegel #spike #spikespiegelcosplay #cosplay #bebop
View this post on Instagram
Totally forgot to post yesterday thanks to my current cosplay I’m working on 🙃🤣 and it already tries to break my heart. I hate making patterns by myself and I was so glad I didn’t had any problems with Faye Back then. I hope my Monster Hunter cosplay will turn out fine xD Photo by Mr.Hightechfotografie #cosplay #cowboybebopcosplay #faye #fayevalentine #fayecosplay #bebop #cowboybebop #booty
View this post on Instagram
Throwback to 2018 LBM. Which was my last one since the bookfair is always during my exams and … this year got canceled due to Corona, you may have noticed it thanks to this huge shitstorm 🎉🤣 Will I ever rewear Faye? I don’t know. I still love her as a character but I don’t think I’ll feel comfortable enough for her again. #cowboybebop #cowboybebopcosplay #spikespiegel #spike #faye #fayevalentine #fayevalentinecosplay #spikespiegelcosplay #edit #cosplay #lbm #cosplaygirl #bebop
4. Oh My Sophii
Related: John Cho Discusses Playing Spike Spiegel and the Live-Action Cowboy Bebop Series: “We Gotta Keep It Strange”
View this post on Instagram
Found another photo of my #fayevalentine cosplay that I didn't upload yet~ Faye totally made me wanna try to do more "risque" cosplays..considering thst 90% of the time I do crossplay 🤣 Photo by @cieloplus_photography #fayevalentinecosplay #cowboybebopcosplay #cowboybebop #anime #animecosplay #manga #mangacosplay #cosplay #cosplaygirls #cosplayersofinstagram #cosplayers #cosplayofisrael #cosplayphotography #cosplayer #cosplayworld #cosplaylife #cosplaygirl #cosplaygirlsofinstagram #cosplaymodel #cosplaymakeup #cutecosplay #cutegirls #wigisfashion #wig #girlswhocosplay
View this post on Instagram
🖤 It’s nearly (faye) Valentine(s) Day and in honor of the weekend, I’ve put exclusive Faye Valentine prints in my shop! 3 of them will NEVER be prints again – only 10 of each available, ends Sunday 🔥 Full set + Faye x Julia music video is live for OhMySquad toooo 👏🏻 + VDay set and video drops tomorrow! LNKZ in Story 🖤 📸 @samphoimages – Music video @eugenephotovideo .. . #fayevalentine #cowboybebop #animegirls #waifumaterial #bestwaifu #anime #instacosplay #instacosplayer
View this post on Instagram
💛💜❤️ “You told me once to forget the past, cause it doesn't matter, but you're the one still tied to the past, Spike.” .. . – @_aprilgloria and I shot Faye and Julia today 👏🏻 Cowboy Bebop is easily one of my top 5 favorite anime’s ever – among Witch Hunter Robin and Trigun! What are yours? 🤔 Photo set + video hitting PTRN and OF in Feb, but BTS and selfie sets will hit them this week 🖤 .. . #fayevalentine #cowboybebop #cowboybebopcosplay #animecosplay #instacosplay #instacosplayer #cosplayselfie #anime
5. Laura
View this post on Instagram
"I can't be stuck in one place for long—it'll kill me" -Faye Valentine 📷: @primofox . . #fayevalentine #cowboybebop #cowboybebopcosplay #cosplayers #cosplay #cosplayer #cosplayphoto #cosplaying #cosplayphotography #cosplaygirl #cosplaymodel #cosplays #cosplayphoto #anime #animeexpo2019 #animegirl
View this post on Instagram
A couple Faye pictures taken by my favorite @amariahellcat 💛 . . #fayevalentine #fayevalentinecosplay #cowboybebopcosplay #animegirl #animecosplay #cowboybebop #anime #cosplay #cosplayphoto #cosplayer #cosplayers #cosplaying #cosplaygirl #cosplaymodel #cosplays #cosplayersofinstagram #fanexpocanada
View this post on Instagram
The real folk blues…🎶 📷: @primofox . . #fayevalentine #fayevalentinecosplay #cowboybebopcosplay #animeexpo #animecosplay #cowboybebop #animeexpo2019 #cosplay #cosplays #cosplayer #cosplayers #cosplaying #cosplaygirl #cosplayersofinstagram #cosplaymodel #cosplayphotography
6. Adamasha
View this post on Instagram
Hey hey hey Cowboy ✨ Say hi to miss Faye😎 I’m good and smart girl, and I was ready for few months of self care and recovery. So I made more content. Do you know about Netflix adaptation of Cowboy Bebop? I’m waiting for it so bad! And you guys? Tell me what Netflix show or not Netflix show you waiting for? #fayevalentine #fayevalentinecosplay #cowboybebop #cowboybebopcosplay #animecosplay #cosplay
7. Francesca Casciello
View this post on Instagram
#cowboybebop #fayevalentinecosplay #fayevalentine #spikespiegel #cosplaying #cosplayanime #cosplay #cosplays #cosplayer #cosplayerofinstagram #cosplaygirl #cosplayphoto #cosplaygirl #cosplayitalia #otakuworld #cosplay__italia #cosplaymanga #coser #cosplaylove #animegirl #cosplayeritaliani #cosplayworld
View this post on Instagram
#cowboybebop #fayevalentinecosplay #spikespiegel #cosplaying #cosplayanime #cosplay #cosplays #cosplayer #cosplayerofinstagram #cosplaygirl #cosplayphoto #cosplaygirl #cosplayitalia #otakuworld #cosplay__italia #cosplaymanga #coser #cosplaylove #animegirl #cosplayeritaliani #cosplayworld
Related: Netflix Reveals Behind-The-Scenes Footage For Live-Action Cowboy Bebop Series
View this post on Instagram
#cowboybebop #fayevalentinecosplay #fayevalentine #spikespiegel #cosplaying #cosplayanime #cosplay #cosplays #cosplayer #cosplayerofinstagram #cosplaygirl #cosplayphoto #cosplaygirl #cosplayitalia #otakuworld #cosplay__italia #cosplaymanga #coser #cosplaylove #animegirl #cosplayeritaliani #cosplayworld
View this post on Instagram
#cowboybebop #fayevalentinecosplay #fayevalentine #spikespiegel #cosplaying #cosplayanime #cosplay #cosplays #cosplayer #cosplayerofinstagram #cosplaygirl #cosplayphoto #cosplaygirl #cosplayitalia #otakuworld #cosplay__italia #cosplaymanga #coser #cosplaylove #animegirl #cosplayeritaliani #cosplayworld
View this post on Instagram
#cowboybebop #fayevalentinecosplay #fayevalentine #spikespiegel #cosplaying #cosplayanime #cosplay #cosplays #cosplayer #cosplayerofinstagram #cosplaygirl #cosplayphoto #cosplaygirl #cosplayitalia #otakuworld #cosplay__italia #cosplaymanga #coser #cosplaylove #animegirl #cosplayeritaliani #cosplayworld
8. Leanne
View this post on Instagram
Hand on ass. Faye is June's cosplay 💕 #cosplay #faye #fayevalentine #cosplayer #texascosplayer #cosplaygirlsofinstagram #fayecosplay #cowboybebop #girlsofcosplay #cosplayfun #anime #animecosplay #cosplaygirl #cosplaypic #fayevalentinecosplay #waifu #bestwaifu #cosplaybabes #cosplaychick #cosplayersofig #cosplaylife
View this post on Instagram
Faye but make it NSFW haha. NSFW plus SFW on my ko Fi and Patreon! Link in bio <3 if ya wanna take a break from the world :3 #faye #fayevalentine #fayevalentinecosplay #cosplay #cosplayer #cosplayersofinstagram #cosplayersofig #cosplayfun #cosplaygirl #cosplaypic #cosplayphoto #fayecosplay #anime #animecosplay #girlsofcosplay #purplehair #redlips #animegirls #waifu #beatwaifu #texascosplayer #cosplaygirls
9. Utahime
View this post on Instagram
Why hello there cowboy💫 📸 by: @jrulison Cosplay and wig from: @murrmaiden Speaking of cowboys I am going live tonight at 8pm PST on my Twitch channel to play some more #reddeadredemption! Be sure to tune in to see me hit up that old town road and shoot some baddies 🤠link is in my bio. #fayevalentine #fayevalentinecosplay #utahimecosplay #cowboybebop #cowboybebopcosplay #anime #animelosangeles
View this post on Instagram
The live action cast of #cowboybebop was just announced! @johnthecho @_mustafashakir_ @notdaniellapineda and Alex Hassell will be bringing our favorite characters to life for the new @netflix Bebop series. I am actually excited to see what they do with the story! How are you guys and gals feeling about this live action adaptation coming out soon?? Photo by: @jrulison Cosplay by: @murrmaiden #fayevalentine #faye #fayevalentinecosplay #cowboybebop #utahimecosplay #anime #bebop #cowboybebopcosplay #tbt #ala #netflix #liveaction #cosplaying #waifu #seeyouspacecowboy
View this post on Instagram
“Nothing ever good happened to me when I trusted others. That, is the lesson.” -Faye Valentine 📸Photo by: @chaosnorder626 Cosplay from: @murrmaiden @netflix just announced they are making a live action version of Cowboy Bebop! I am excited to see how they bring the story to life. What are your thoughts on them making a live action of one of the most popular anime of all time? #fayevalentine #utahimecosplay #faye #cowboybebop #anime #cosplaying #animelosangeles #wcw #netflix #liveaction #funimation
10. Rachel
View this post on Instagram
I was going to debut Faye at Colossalcon but since that won't be happening, here are some selfies. I need to trim the wig and do some minor adjustments to the outfit still but I'm so happy to finally cross this dream off of my list. I'll do a proper shoot soon. —— #fayevalentinecosplay #fayevalentine #cowboybebopcosplay #cowboybebop #cosplaygirl #cosplay #faye #wendeelee #me #selfie #ilikecats #catshirt #girlswithtattoos #girlswithpiercings #medusapiercing #blueeyes #girlswholift #love #selflove #womenofig #blacklight
View this post on Instagram
A couple more Faye selfies from yesterday. —— #fayevalentinecosplay #fayevalentine #cowboybebopcosplay #cowboybebop #cosplaygirl #cosplay #faye #wendeelee #me #selfie #ilikecats #catshirt #girlswithtattoos #girlswithpiercings #medusapiercing #blueeyes #girlswholift #love #selflove #womenofig #blacklight
11. Persephone
View this post on Instagram
"The past is the past and the future is the future." Photography @davidhobbsphotography Wig @ardawigs #anime #cosplay #cosplaymodel #cowboybeebop #atlantamodels #cosplayersofinstagram #baddies #badasscosplay #cosplayers #fayevalentine #toonami #bodyart #cosplaygirl #adultswim #sexycosplay #altmodel #thighs
12. Shermie
View this post on Instagram
"They often say that humans can't live alone. But you can live pretty long by yourself. Instead of feeling alone in a group, it is better to be alone in your solitude." – Faye Valentine Watched Cowboy Bebop so many times and would totally do it again anytime. 😂 Really hope Netflix doesn't ruin this one. 😭 – – #cosplay #fayevalentine #cowboybebop #anime #コスプレ #animecosplay #cosplaygirl #fayecosplay #spacecowboy
View this post on Instagram
More Faye today! ❤ How was your weekend, guys? I spent mine playing LOR and watching Community, basically. 😂 Tomorrow I wanna get back to working on my Katarina cosplay! I WANNA FINISH IT THIS WEEK! 🔥🔥🔥 – – #cosplay #fayevalentine #cowboybebop #anime #コスプレ #animecosplay #cosplaygirl #fayecosplay #spacecowboy
13. Knockie
14. Rebekkah
15. Sarah Kreider
16. Rae Scales
View this post on Instagram
"When choosing between two evils. I always like to try the one i never tried before." ⠀ 📸: @bunnymoonphotography ⠀ 💇♀️: @ardawigs ⠀ ⠀ #FayeValentine #fayevalentinecosplay #cowboybebop #cowboybebopcosplay #spacecowboy #queenofhearts #anime #animecosplay #tattooedcosplayer #cosplayphotography #conventionphotography #katsucon #seeyouspacecowboy
View this post on Instagram
Definitely need to find any excuse to bring Faye back ❤️ —> swipe for full! 📷: @bunnymoonphotography 💇♀️: @ardawigs #fayevalentine #fayevalentinecosplay #cowboybebop #cowboybebopcosplay #anime #animecosplay #funimation #ardawigs #katsucon #katsucon2019 #seeyouspacecowboy #cosplayersofig #cosplayphotography #asexual #asexualpride
View this post on Instagram
“You know what they say, cowboy. Easy come, easy go.” Always a pleasure working with 📷 @jlunasin, even in #february temperatures! 💇♀️: @ardawigs Virginia in dark purple #fayevalentine #cowboybebop #katsucon #katsucon2019 #cosplayersofig @women.of.cosplay #ardawigs #spacecowboy #cosplayphotography
17. Rin
View this post on Instagram
“Humans were meant to work and sweat for their money after all. Those that try to get rich quickly or live at expense of others – all get divine retribution along the way. That is the lesson. But, one thing about humans is that they quickly forget the lesson they have learnt.” – Jet Black . . . . . #comicmakeup #art #asiangirl #cosplay #asiangirl #asiancosplay #korean #korea #koreangirl #cowboybebop #faye #fayevalentine #kawaii #kawaiigirl #kawaiicosplay #90s #otaku #japan #anime #animecosplay #motd #sewing #makeup #scifi
View this post on Instagram
“First rule of combat? Shoot them before they shoot you” -Faye Valentine . . . . . #comicmakeup #art #asiangirl #cosplay #asiangirl #asiancosplay #korean #korea #koreangirl #cowboybebop #faye #fayevalentine #kawaii #kawaiigirl #kawaiicosplay #90s #otaku #japan #anime #animecosplay #motd #sewing #makeup #scifi
View this post on Instagram
“You know what they say cowboy…. easy come easy go.” -Faye Valentine . . . . . #comicmakeup #art #asiangirl #cosplay #asiangirl #asiancosplay #korean #korea #koreangirl #cowboybebop #faye #fayevalentine #kawaii #kawaiigirl #kawaiicosplay #90s #otaku #japan #anime #animecosplay #motd #sewing #makeup #scifi
View this post on Instagram
“You told me once to forget the past, cause it doesn’t matter, but you’re the one still tied to the past, Spike.” . . . . . (Faye taught me that nothing lasts forever. When she was looking at her videotapes and she realized she wasn’t the same person anymore I realized I was in the same situation. I’ve changed so much since I started high school. Bad situations and experiences forced me to become a different person that I wasn’t very happy with. I miss who I was before but I really can’t go back.) #comicmakeup #art #asiangirl #cosplay #asiangirl #asiancosplay #korean #korea #koreangirl #cowboybebop #faye #fayevalentine #kawaii #kawaiigirl #kawaiicosplay #90s #otaku #japan #anime #animecosplay #motd #sewing #makeup #scifi
18. Yuki Crissy
View this post on Instagram
See you later Space Cowboy ~ What throw back anime would you recommend? #cowboybebop #fayevalentine #cowboybebopcosplay #fayevalentinecosplay #cosplay #poccosplay #cosplayersofinstagram #yukicrissy #cosplaygirl #blackcosplay #selfie #micocostumes #anime #tiktok #tiktokdance #tiktokcosplay
19. Empiriam
View this post on Instagram
You looking for some Faye Valentine on this glorious day? ✨ I want to thank @violetlovecosplay for making this cosplay, @shutter.owl for editing my kitchen wall out of this photo and la senza for making my bobs look astronomical. Take a look at my story! 💕 #fayevalentine #fayevalentinecosplay #cowboybebop #cowboybebopcosplay #animecosplay #fayevalentineedit #cosplayphoto #cosplayvscharacter #cosplaycommunity #cosplayers #cosplay #cosplaygirls #cosplaymodel #selfshootcosplay #cosplaylove
20. Estelle
View this post on Instagram
“You know the first rule in combat? Shoot them before they shoot you !” . . I'm so happy to share you this picture ! It's from the last shoot I made before the quarantine with @lama.studio ! A big big BIG thanks to her for the beautiful pictures she took that day ! @masuku.cosplay made the gun. And he posted a duet picture from this shoot too ! . #cosplay #cowboybepop #cowboybepopcosplay #fayecosplay #fayevalentinecosplay #fayevalentine
View this post on Instagram
“The past is the past and the future is the future. A man is a man and a woman is a woman. The present is the present. I am who I am and you are who you are. That’s all there is to it. Does it really matter? Or do we just think it does?” ~ Faye Valentine Cowboy Bepop . . This picture is a selfie from the costest but I like it ! I have so many memories from that cosplay and some mixed feeling but I had so much fun cosplaying Faye even if it is really far from my comfort zone ! 😊 . . #cosplay #cosplayer #fayevalentine #fayevalentinecosplay #cowboybepop #cowboybepopcosplay #fayecosplay
View this post on Instagram
"You're gonna carry that weight." 🌌 . . New pic of our duet with @masuku.cosplay as Spike and myself as Faye from Cowboy Bepop ! . Thanks to @neon.cosplayphotography for this beautiful picture ! . #cosplay #cosplayer #cowboybebop #cowboybepopcosplay #fayevalentinecosplay #fayevalentine #spikespiegel #spikespiegelcosplay #animecosplay #cosplayofinstagram
View this post on Instagram
New costest : Faye Valentine from Cowboy Bepop 🔫 Tomorrow, Belgium selection for the Clara's Crow cosplay cup with @masuku.cosplay as Spike ~ I'm really stressed but I'm so excited ! It will be so much fun ! ✨ . . #cosplay #costest #cosplayer #cowboybebop #cowboybepopcosplay #fayevalentine #fayevalentinecosplay
View this post on Instagram
Do you need a killer team? Another incredible photo from our Cowboy Bebop photoshoot. And again big thanks to @lama.studio for the amazing work! Faye Valentine is still @miticsky 😉 . . . #cosplay #cosplayers #cosplayer #cosplayduet #cosplayofinstagram #instacosplay #duet #cowboybebop #cowboybebopcosplay #faye #fayevalentinecosplay #fayecosplay #fayevalentine #spike #spikespiegel #spikecosplay #spikespiegelcosplay #seeyouspacecowboy
View this post on Instagram
Aren't we badass? 💪 Second photo from the Cowboy bebop shooting with @lama.studio , this time a duet with @miticsky as Faye 📸 . . . #cosplay #cosplayers #cosplayer #cosplayduet #cosplayofinstagram #instacosplay #cowboybebop #cowboybebopcosplay #spike #spikecosplay #spikespiegel #spikespiegelcosplay #faye #fayecosplay #fayevalentine #fayevalentinecosplay #duet #seeyouspacecowboy #handmadecosplay
Daniella Pineda will play Faye Valentine in Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop. She’s joined by John Cho, who will play Spike Spiegel, Mustafa Shakir who plays Jet Black, and Alex Hassel as Vicious.
Valentine’s character was described back in April as “always on the search for the person with the key to her identity. In the meantime, she’ll fake it till she makes it.”
FAYE…
She’s always on the search for the person with the key to her identity. In the meantime, she’ll fake it till she makes it. pic.twitter.com/UJDP1ZDQeA
— NX (@NXOnNetflix) April 4, 2019
What’s your favorite Faye Valentine cosplay?