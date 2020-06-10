HBO Max released the first trailer for Doom Patrol Season 2 alongside the release date for when the show will arrive on the streaming platform.

Take a look.

Along with the trailer the released the following synopsis for the second season.

It begins, “DC’s strangest group of heroes — Cliff Steele aka Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Larry Trainor aka Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Rita Farr aka Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), Jane aka Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), and Victor Stone aka Cyborg (Joivan Wade) — are back again to save the world.”

The synopsis continues, “That is, if they can find a way to grow up…both figuratively and literally. Following the defeat of Mr. Nobody, the members of the Doom Patrol now find themselves mini-sized and stranded on Cliff’s toy race car track.”

“Here they begin to deal with their feelings of betrayal by Niles Caulder aka The Chief (Timothy Dalton), while confronting their own personal baggage. And as each member faces the challenge of growing beyond their own past traumatic experiences, they must come together to embrace and protect the newest member of the family: Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro), Niles’ daughter, whose powers remain a mysterious but real threat to bringing on the end of the world,” it concludes.

The first three episodes Doom Patrol Season 2 will air on HBO Max on Thursday, June 25. Following these first three episodes, the show will release an episode weekly for the next weeks.

(Visited 172 times, 172 visits today)