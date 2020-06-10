Rumor: Hercules To Make Debut In The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Hercules is a name that carries weight. It’s the name of the Roman hero and god based on the Greek divine hero Heracles, son of Zeus and Alcmene.

It also happens to be the name of a Marvel Comics superhero. And if this latest rumor is to be believed, he could be arriving in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) shortly.

Hercules made his first appearance in 1965’s Journey into Mystery Annual #1 by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee.

Although he did make somewhat of an appearance in Avengers #10 in 1964 by Stan Lee and Don Heck. In that book, he is a mind-controlled summon by Immortus against the Avengers and his character design is slightly different, specifically he lacks his iconic beard.

And now he might be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. No, details on which project Hercules will be joining, but The Cinema Spot’s Vicky Depledge speculates that it could be either Eternals, Loki, or She-Hulk.

Depledge explains why he could show up in Eternals, “Eternals is already rumored to include the Savage Lands, and the Eternals have some superficial ties to the gods of Olympus.”

As for Loki, Depledge details, “Loki is set to explore the reaches of the multiverse, taking place in the Temporal Limbo and featuring an Angel like Sera, so introducing the Olympians wouldn’t be out of the question.”

The introduction of Sera is still rumored at this point. The character is a male angel who identifies as female in the comics. According to The Illuminerdi, Sera is expected to be a major supporting and will also appear in future installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As for She-Hulk, Depledge sites Hercules’ relationship with Amadeus Cho, the Totally Awesome Hulk.

The idea that Hercules might appear in The Eternals is not new. After reports indicated the film was looking for a gay male lead, speculation indicated that character might be Hercules because an alternate version of the character introduced in Xtreme X-Men was in a relationship with an alternate version of Wolverine named James Howlett, who was British Governor General of the Dominion of Canada.

When the characters went public with their relationship, Zeus banishes the pair to the pit of Tartarus. However, this version of Hercules dies after an alternate version of Nightcrawler inadvertently releases three evil beings that kill a number of alternate reality characters.

There was also a rumor in December that Hercules could show up in a brand new Disney Plus show adapting Marvel’s Journey Into Mystery comics



That rumor came from Mikey Sutton who detailed the show would primarily focus on Thor and his related characters including Lady Sif, the Warriors Three, the Enchantress, and Balder the Brave.

However, it also detailed that Beta Ray Bill and Hercules could also be introduced in the series.

What do you think about Hercules being rumored to show up in the MCU? Sound off in the comments below or let’s talk about it on social media!

