A new rumor details that pop star Beyoncé is in talks to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe and at least two other projects for Disney.

The rumor comes from The Sun who detail she is “in advanced talks to sign an £80 million deal with Disney for three major projects.”

They do report that one of those projects is Black Panther 2 and that she will appear on the soundtrack for that film. The rumor does not make it clear if she might also be acting as well as appearing on the soundtrack.

Beyoncé provided the voice for Nala in Disney’s live-action remake of The Lion King. She also performed the song Spirit for the film.

A source told The Sun, “Beyoncé has become a major player for Disney and is the perfect fit for their brand.”

The source continued, “She’s worked on a number of projects for them, including voicing Nala in the reboot of The Lion King, and now they’re keen to secure her for more projects.”

“Disney have put forward a deal worth around £80million, which will secure Beyoncé for three major projects, including the Black Panther sequel,” the source added.

The source did elaborate that one of the other projects might be narration and voice over work for upcoming documentaries for Disney Plus.

They stated, “As part of the deal they are also trying to get her team to agree to have Beyoncé voicing some of the new documentaries coming to Disney Plus.”

The source continued, “After the success of having Meghan Markle voicing the film Elephant on the platform, they have projects coming up which align perfectly with Beyoncé’s brand.”

Finally they concluded, “The negotiations are still ongoing but it’s the final details that are being thrashed out now.”

Senior Film Writer at Variety indicates the rumor is false. He wrote on Twitter, “Despite overwhelming excitement at the prospect, sources tell me there is no big Disney film deal for Beyonce, and she will not contrib to the soundtrack for #BlackPanther2.”

Donnelly added, “As a self-professed proud member of the Disney family, it’s likely she’ll work w them again at some point.”

Disney, Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler originally announced that Black Panther 2 would arrive on May 6, 2022 at D23 back in August 2019.

No specifics have been revealed about the sequel, but Kevin Feige did indicate they have plenty of ideas.

He explained to Entertainment Weekly, “One of the favorite pastimes at Marvel Studios is sitting around on a Part One and talking and dreaming about what we would do in a Part Two. There have been plenty of those conversations as we were putting together the first Black Panther. We have ideas and a pretty solid direction on where we want to head with the second one.”

What do you make of this rumor about Beyoncé? Do you believe it?

