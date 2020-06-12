Star Wars Editor Teases New Anthology Series Will Be “Gay and in Space”

Star Wars editor and Del Rey Creative Director Elizabeth Schaefer recently revealed what the unofficial subtitle for the upcoming Star Wars anthology From A Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back.

Star Wars recently announced a follow-up to their anthology series From a Certain Point of View anthology series with From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

The anthology will feature 40 stories by 40 authors that will reimagine “the classic sequel through the eyes of background characters — heroes, villains, droids and creatures.”

And as for what that reimagining might look Del Rey editor Elizabeth Schaefer detailed that their unofficial subtitle is “Gay and in space.”

She wrote on Twitter, “It is important to note that our unofficial subtitle for From A Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back is “Gay and in space.”

As for who the 40 authors are, Del Rey instructed their followers to check out the #FromaCertainPOVStrikesBack. However, they will also be revealing a full list on June 15th.

What do you make of Schaefer’s comments? Are you interested in From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back?

