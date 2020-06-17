Az from YouTube channel HeelvsBabyface reviews DC Universe’s Stargirl, Episode 4 “Wildcat.”

He begins his review recapping Episode 3 saying, “Last week’s episode was a good episode. A very good episode for the most part that was undone substantially by the last portion. And I said that Stargirl needed to take a big L, a big loss. And she did. She took an even bigger one than I anticipated.”

He continued, “She was unable to prevent one of her school mates from being killed by Icicle. And it seemingly humbled her and broke her down a bit, thinking that oh no she isn’t all of that now that she’s got the Cosmic Staff.”

As for Episode 4, he states, “This episode is kind of infuriating. Not in a Batwoman way. Not in a way that you are kind of getting really, really mad. But there is a distinct lack of common sense. In this episode. There are some portions again that I really like.”

He continues, “And unfortunately, the subplot is way more interesting than the main plot. The subplot involves Pat and Patricia, the wife of The Magician and the son that was killed in the previous episode. And his little building, tinkering of his toys.”

Heel vs Babyface then adds, “And Courtney’s main story was trying to recruit a new Wildcat. So it starts off well. I mean a bit kind of stereotypical. We’ve got the kind of cutesy, wootsy music…”

Watch his full review below:

Stargirl Season 1 continues with Episode 5 “Hourman and Dr. Mid-Nite.”

New episodes debut on The CW on Tuesdays at 8 PM ET and are available to stream every Wednesday on The CW. New episodes can also be streamed on Mondays on DC Universe. There will be 13 episodes in total.

Here’s the official description from The CW:

“DC’s Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. This new drama reimagines DC’s Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series.”

The show stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore aka Stargirl. She’s joined by Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez aka Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel aka Doctor Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Luke Wilson as S.T.R.I.P.E., and Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore.

What did you think of Stargirl Season 1 Episode 4 “Wildcat?”

