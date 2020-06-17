A new Sekiro manga series inspired by the popular video game is coming to bookshelves courtesy of Yen Press.

The new manga titled Sekiro Side Story: Hanbei the Undying will be written and drawn by Shin Yamamoto with supervision from FromSoftware.

Yen Press announced the title on Twitter writing, “If you’ve been dying for more Sekiro content, we’ve got you covered.”

They added, “Sekiro Side Story: Hanbei the Undying comes out in print next week!”

The series will delve into the game’s unexplored history including rich insight into Hanbei the Undying and his time before Sekiro.

For players of Sekiro Shadows Die Twice, you should be familiar with Hanbei the Undying. He was a NPC that acts a training partner for Sekiro who gives him useful tips. He eventually asks Sekiro to kill him and his undying curse.

Here’s the official description of the manga:

“Life beyond death…A foolish notion with which to deceive oneself. But what happens when death does not come? Hanbei the Undying has lived longer than most, yet he’s found no sense of purpose along the way-no reason to swing his blade. With a history vaster than most could hope to comprehend, it’s only natural to wonder: Who exactly was he before he met the Wolf? Find out in this must-read tale for fans of FromSoftware’s hit game SEKIRO: Shadows Die Twice!”

Sekiro Side Story: Hanbei the Undying will be available to purchase both in print and digitally on June 23rd.

