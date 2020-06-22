Epic Games has quietly removed police car imagery from their massively popular video game Fortnite as protests against police brutality continue across the United States in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

Beginning with the start of the game’s latest season, police cars can no longer be found in-game, having been replaced with generic white vehicle models.

Epic Games Removes Police Cars from Fortnite Amidst Ongoing US Protests Against Police Brutality

A screenshot of the updated ‘police cars’ provided by /u/Ovacq

Reporter Rod Breslau reported earlier today, “Epic Games have removed police cars from Fortnite in response to protests over police brutality.”

He then clarified, “For clarification this is indeed real and not satire.”

Breaslau then quoted an Epic Games source who told The Wall Street Journal, “I wouldn’t say it’s a political statement. I think it’s just us being sensitive about the issues many people in our audience are dealing with.”

Breslau would continue to clarify that his tweet was not satire.

One Twitter user did indicate that they have not removed police imagery from the loading screen for the City Zone in Save The World.

 

Save The World is Fortnite’s PVE action-building co-operative campaign.

Back in August 2019, Fortnite did release a police officer skin titled Bravo Leader.

They also announced a Waypoint skin as well.

As of writing, Epic Games has not issued an official statement regarding the change of the police cars to generic white cars.

