Epic Games Removes Police Cars from Fortnite Amidst Ongoing US Protests Against Police Brutality

Epic Games Removes Police Cars from Fortnite Amidst Ongoing US Protests Against Police Brutality

Epic Games has quietly removed police car imagery from their massively popular video game Fortnite as protests against police brutality continue across the United States in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

Beginning with the start of the game’s latest season, police cars can no longer be found in-game, having been replaced with generic white vehicle models.

Reporter Rod Breslau reported earlier today, “Epic Games have removed police cars from Fortnite in response to protests over police brutality.”

Epic Games have removed police cars from Fortnite in response to protests over police brutality — Rod “4475 SR & Immortal peak” Breslau (@Slasher) June 22, 2020

He then clarified, “For clarification this is indeed real and not satire.”

Breaslau then quoted an Epic Games source who told The Wall Street Journal, “I wouldn’t say it’s a political statement. I think it’s just us being sensitive about the issues many people in our audience are dealing with.”

for clarification this is indeed real and not satire “I wouldn’t say it’s a political statement. I think it’s just us being sensitive about the issues many people in our audience are dealing with,” an Epic Games source told the WSJ, which I have confirmed to be accurate — Rod “4475 SR & Immortal peak” Breslau (@Slasher) June 22, 2020

Breslau would continue to clarify that his tweet was not satire.

it is not — Rod “4475 SR & Immortal peak” Breslau (@Slasher) June 22, 2020

One Twitter user did indicate that they have not removed police imagery from the loading screen for the City Zone in Save The World.

Interestingly enough, Epic didn’t remove the Loading Screen art for the City Zone in Save The World so you’re still able to see a Police Car every time you load on Guess they weren’t all that thorough when removing them from the game pic.twitter.com/02zzkHzOvU — demonjoe 🥜 (@demonjoefrance) June 22, 2020

Save The World is Fortnite’s PVE action-building co-operative campaign.

Back in August 2019, Fortnite did release a police officer skin titled Bravo Leader.

Take point. Grab the new Bravo Leader Outfit in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/q6z7Q8wSuf — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 13, 2019

They also announced a Waypoint skin as well.

Make your move. Grab the Waypoint and Bravo Leader Outfits, now with new Styles in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/njpRXzIjFG — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 18, 2019

As of writing, Epic Games has not issued an official statement regarding the change of the police cars to generic white cars.

(Visited 137 times, 138 visits today)