UK TV Broadcaster Sky Adds Trigger Warnings To Several Films Including Aliens And Both Versions of Disney’s Aladdin

Sky broadcasting has recently added a disclaimer to several of the films offered on their ‘Sky Cinema’ streaming service that warns viewers that a given film features elements that “may cause offence today.”

Upon searching for certain films, viewers will be met with a description that reads “this film has outdated attitudes, language and cultural depictions which may cause offence today.”

You can see the trigger warning for Aliens below.

Both versions of Disney’s Aladdin also bear the label.

Yes, that’s Aladdin, from last year with Will Smith. In those distant days supposedly the world had different attitudes.

It didn’t but we hadn’t realised how spineless corporations were. pic.twitter.com/pfklzStZ83 — Gawain Towler (@GawainTowler) June 19, 2020

Here’s a list of the films where the label has been applied:

The original Disney animated versions of Aladdin, Jungle Book, and Dumbo

The Jazz Singer, the 1927 film centered around a young Jewish man who defies family tradition

The Littlest Rebel, a 1935 musical set during the Civil War starring Shirley Temple

1939’s cinematic masterpiece Gone with the Wind

Audrey Hepburn’s Academy Award winning Breakfast at Tiffany’s

The 1962 World War I war drama Lawrence of Arabia, starring Peter O’Toole and Alec Guinness

The 1980 film adaptation of the classic sci-fi serial Flash Gordon

Classic children’s adventure film The Goonies

Eddie Murphy and Dan Akroyd’s aptly named life-swapping movie Trading Places

The Sigourney Weaver led sci-fi sequel Aliens

The Last Samurai, a Japanese period drama starring Tom Cruise

The Christopher Walken ping-pong comedy Balls of Fury

Ben Stiller’s comedy Tropic Thunder, which features Robert Downey Jr. in black face

Disney’s 2013 remake of The Lone Ranger, starring Johnny Depp as Tonto

Most ironically, Disney’s 2019 live action remake of Aladdin

When reached for comment on these new labels, a Sky spokesperson told Variety that “Sky is committed to supporting anti-racism and improving diversity and inclusion both on and off screen.”

The spokesperson also confirmed that this will be an ongoing process, adding, “We constantly review all content on Sky’s owned channels and will take action where necessary including adding additional information for our customer to allow them to make an informed decision when deciding what films and TV shows to watch.”

