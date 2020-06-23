Crunchyroll announced a brand new original will be coming to the streaming service this summer in GIBIATE. The announcement came as they revealed more of their summer anime slate.

GIBIATE

GIBIATE follows a samurai and a ninja from the Edo period who find themselves in 2030 where humans are being transformed into monsters. They team up with a doctor and search for a cure, but danger follows their every move.

Check out the trailer below.

Here’s the official description:

“In 2030, people in Japan are turning into different forms of monsters based on their age, sex and race. The illness is named ‘Gibia’ – after being rich in variety like gibier. A pair of samurai and ninja appear in the blighted wasteland of Japan. They both traveled from the early Edo period, fighting together with help from a doctor who tries to find a cure for Gibia. Facing ceaseless attacks from Gibia, and outlaws that attack travelers for food, they start the dangerous journey with enemies all around.”

Healin’ Good Pretty Cure

Healin’ Good Pretty Cure follows three girls as they defend The Healing Garden, a secret world inside Earth!

Check out the trailer below.

Here’s the official description:

“The secret world “Healing Garden” has been healing the Earth. One day, Villains called “Byogens” attack Healing Garden with the goal to destroy Earth, which is now in big trouble! In order to save Earth, three “Earth doctor trainee” Healing Animals escape from Healing Garden to look for their partners. Along with them is Latte, the princess of Healing Garden, who holds a special power. When three ordinary girls meet the Healing Animals, they are transformed into Pretty Cures in order to face and defeat the Byogens. After Latte runs out of energy when she detects the Byogens’ attacks, the Pretty Cures work together to protect Latte and everything that lives on the precious planet Earth. Now, let’s start the Pretty Cure Operation!”

Mr Love: Queen’s Choice

Mr Love: Queen’s Choice follows a heroine after she inherits the company of her late father and becomes a television producer.

Check out the trailer below.

Here’s the official description:

“‘If you want to stay in the same place, you have to keep running your hardest.’ I took over for my late father as president and producer for a small video production company called Miracle Entertainment, and I’ve been working hard every day to build up excitement for our TV program, “”Found a Miracle!”” Then I met four “”Evolvers,”” all with completely different backgrounds and personalities. There’s Simon, a genius scientist; Kira, an idol at the peak of his popularity; Haku, a police officer who deals with Evolver-related crimes; and Zen, the CEO of the Huarai Group, which finances my company. Meeting these Evolvers ends up involving me in the massive conspiracy lurking behind the truth of my father’s death and my lost memories. What truth awaits us at the end of the path after we’ve run our hardest?”

Mr Love: Queen’s Choice will air on July 16th.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy: History’s Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants

The Misfit of Demon King Academy follows a demon king after he is reincarnated 2,000 after his reign. In his reincarnated state he joins a school with his descendants.

Check out the trailer below.

Here’s the official description:

“The tyrannical Demon King has been reincarnated after 2000 years. However, his suitability to the academy that educates candidates to become the new Demon King…renders him a misfit! Anos Voldigord was a tyrannical Demon King that eradicated humans, spirits, and even the gods, but became bored of eternal warfare and reincarnated with dreams of a peaceful world. However, what awaited him in reincarnation after 2000 years were descendants who became too weak after being accustomed to peace, and all sorts of magic that deteriorated to the extreme.”

The Misfit of Demon King Academy: History’s Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants airs on July 4 at 9:00 AM PDT.

Here’s the full list of shows coming to Crunchyroll this Summer along with their official description as provided by Crunchyroll.

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2

“Even after dying countless times, Subaru finally ended the threat of the White Whale and defeated the Witch Cult’s Sin Archbishop representing sloth, Petelgeuse Romaneeconti. But only shortly after overcoming a tragic ending and reuniting with his beloved Emilia, Subaru learns that Rem has been erased from this world, having fallen victim to the White Whale’s Fog of Elimination in the midst of Subaru’s death loop. With the White Whale now gone, Subaru and Emilia are forced to confront a reality they never dreamed would happen.”

Season 2 begins on July 8th.

Rent-A-Girlfriend

“Kinoshita Kazuya is a 20-year-old failure of a college student. He managed to kiss his girlfriend once, but was dumped after a month. “Ugh… Damn it. I never want to go through that again.”

Completely spiteful, Kazuya uses a certain method to date a girl. He goes to their meeting place and suddenly hears,”You’re Kazuya-kun, right?” A beautiful girl brushing her long, black hair behind her ear was there, smiling at him. Her name was Mizuhara Chizuru. Something real is born after just a single rental! A reckless rom-com filled with love and excitement is about to begin!”

Rent-A-Girlfriend begins July 9th.

Fire Force Season 2

“Tokyo is burning, and citizens are mysteriously suffering from spontaneous human combustion all throughout the city! Responsible for snuffing out this inferno is the Fire Force, and Shinra is ready to join their fight. Now, as part of Company 8, he’ll use his devil’s footprints to help keep the city from turning to ash! But his past and a burning secret behind the scenes could set everything ablaze.”

Fire Force Season 2 premieres on July 3rd.

Extra Olympia Kyklos

“Demetrios was a young man in Ancient Greece who was a potter’s apprentice, but also a rather timid otaku. Despite pursuing the arts, he was blessed with natural athletic talent. One day, he gets dragged into a village conflict. Demetrios contemplates how helpless he is, but then is struck by lightning! When he comes to, he is no longer in Greece, but a strange land where he can’t understand the language and people look rather different. Yes, he somehow ended up 1964 Tokyo! Of course, Demetrios has no idea what Japan even is. What will become of him?!”

Extra Olympia Kyklos premiered on June 22nd.

Digimon Adventure

“It’s the year 2020. The Network has become something humans can no longer do without in their daily lives. But what humans don’t know is that on the other side of the Network is the Digital World, a realm of light and darkness. Nor are they aware of the Digimon who live there. Fifth grader Taichi Yagami]s mother and little sister Hikari went to Shibuya, and now they’re aboard a runaway train. Taichi hurries to Shibuya to save his mother and sister, but the instant he heads toward the station platform… a strange phenomenon befalls the DigiDestined, and Taichi goes to the Digital World!”

Digimon Adventure will air on Saturdays at 7:30 PM PDT. Regional air times may vary.

Food Wars! The Fifth Plate

Soma Yukihira has been helping out his family diner, honing his skills.

With his father’s recommendation, he decides to enroll into “Totsuki Saryo Culinary Institute”, a school for the most elites of the culinary world.

During his time there, he has grown so much as a chef through studying hard with friends and competing against rivals in shokugeki battles.

Soma has now moved up a grade and he has finally grasped what he has always hoped for; the first seat at the Totsuki Ten Masters Council.

In the meantime, an invitation to a world-class cooking competition known as “BLUE” arrives to Totsuki. “BLUE” is one of the most authentic gastronomic tournaments for young chefs seeking fame.

However, there’s been a change to this year’s system and themes are all out of ordinary!

There’s spark in the air as the new rivals appears from the shadow!

Where will the “BLUE” lead them!?

The shokugeki to determine the new bearers of culinary world is about to begin!”

Food Wars! The Fifth Plate premieres on July 3rd.

Sword Art Online Alicization War of Underworld

The final load test… The war between the Human Empire and the Dark Territory has engulfed Underworld entirely.

The battle has shifted course with the Dark Territory army led by Gabriel, who seeks to capture Alice, the Priestess of Light, against Asuna and the Human Empire forces fighting to save Underworld.

As Kirito’s consciousness remains buried in a deep sleep, Gabriel, standing in as the Dark God Vecta, has recruited thousands of American players to log in to Underworld to annihilate the Human Empire forces.

Meanwhile, Asuna, Sinon, and Leafa have joined the battle utilizing three super-accounts of the deities of the Underworld.

As the Goddess of Creation Stacia, Asuna fights alongside the Human Empire forces to take on the American players in a vicious combat. Sinon, who has gained the super-account for the Sun Goddess Solus, is in pursuit of Gabriel, who has abducted Alice, while Leafa arrives to Underworld with the super-account Earth Goddess Terraria.

But that is not all… The impassioned speech by Lisbeth has convinced many ALO players to join the fight with the Human Empire despite the risks.

With this great war, not only Underworld’s continued existence, but the bottom-up artificial intelligence, the ultimate AI, and even the future of mankind is at stake. Though he has yet to awaken, only one man holds the fate of this world: the Black Swordsman.

And so the grand finale of the Alicization arc begins!

Sword Art Online Alicization War of Underworld premieres on Saturday, July 11 at 9:30 AM PDT. Subsequent episodes will be released on Saturdays at 8:30 AM PDT.

Major Second Season 2

“One day, we’re going to make the strongest battery ever!” Based on the promise to reunite with Hikaru again, Daigo has moved on to Fuurin Academy Middle School. Daigo is the captain for the baseball club, but with all the older students gone, the team is all girls, including Mutsuko. With a group of peculiar newcomers, the new Fuurin Academy baseball club is off to a new start! How strong are these baseball girls?! It’s the beginning of the “middle school chapter” of the endlessly passionate baseball tale!

Major Second Season 2 returns on July 11th.

A Certain Scientific Railgun T

Misaka’s electro-manipulation abilities—and delightfully destructive Railgun projectile move—make her a rock star in Academy City. The techno-metropolis is packed with supernaturally powered students known as espers, including Misaka’s flirty friend and roommate, Kuroko. In this city full of super-powered gangs, mad scientists, and monsters—there’s no shortage of action!

A Certain Scientific Railgun T returns on July 24th.

Ahiru no Sora

He may be shorter in stature, but Sora Kurumatani can soar and score on the basketball court! With a passion for the sport he inherited from his mother, Sora vows to her that he’ll take top prize at a high school basketball tournament… but there’s one problem. His new school’s basketball club has turned into a hangout for delinquents! Will Sora’s sheer tenacity and amazing three-point shooting change their minds and get the club up and running again?

Ahiru no Sora will be broadcast on Wednesdays at 2:25 AM PDT.

Black Clover

In a world where magic is everything, Asta and Yuno are both found abandoned at a church on the same day. While Yuno is gifted with exceptional magical powers, Asta is the only one in this world without any. At the age of fifteen, both receive grimoires, magic books that amplify their holder’s magic. Asta’s is a rare Grimoire of Anti-Magic that negates and repels his opponent’s spells. Being opposite but good rivals, Yuno and Asta are ready for the hardest of challenges to achieve their common dream: to be the Wizard King. Giving up is never an option!

Black Clover airs on Tuesdays at 3:25 AM PDT.

One Piece

Monkey D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who’ll never give up until he’s claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!

One Piece airs on Saturdays at 7:00 PM PDT.

Shadowverse

The hottest battle is about to begin! While attending Tensei Academy, Hiro Ryugasaki ends up acquiring a mysterious smartphone. It comes installed with the popular card game, Shadowverse! Meeting new rivals, facing major tournaments, forging bonds with friends… Shadowverse leads Hiro to all sorts of new experiences, all that serve to “evolve” him…

Shadowverse airs on Tuesdays at 3:00 AM PDT.

Wacky TV Nanana Chase the Kracken Monster!

TV Nanana, a dirt-poor television network, is bought out by the major streaming service Nanazon Prime Video… and the bigwigs of Nanazon waste no time laying off staff on a massive scale! The first ones they target are the Expedition Team because they haven’t produced any hit programs since the Kiina story. So to avoid being laid off, the director Nanaoka, cameraman Nanamori, and assistant director Nanayama kick off an ambitious new program idea that major networks had sunk small fortunes into before and failed: to discover the buried treasure of the Banagawa House and broadcast it on TV.

Wacky TV Nanana Chase the Kracken Monster airs on Thursdays at 6:30 AM PDT.

Welcome to JAPARI PARK

Somewhere in the world, there is an enormous integrated zoo called Japari Park whose animal residents have taken human forms, thanks to a mysterious substance called Sandstar. These animal girls are known as “Friends,” and they life a peaceful, dreamlike life in the park. But the opening of Japari Park was preceded by a great crisis, which led to the adventure of the Friends who overcame it together with the zookeeper. Mirai, a park guide, decided to make a record of their story with the help of Serval and the other Friends who took part in the adventure.

Welcome to JAPARI Park airs on Tuesdays at 9:00 AM PDT.

(Visited 88 times, 102 visits today)