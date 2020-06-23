The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau recently signaled that Lucasfilm will take a new attitude towards Star Wars fans.

Following the release of The Last Jedi, a film that fractured the Star Wars fandom receiving a 43% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes, Lucasfilm and its employees took a very antagonistic approach to fans.

Rian Johnson

Related: Rian Johnson and John Boyega Attack Star Wars Fans and Consumers At Their Own Risk!

Director Rian Johnson led the way describing Star Wars fans as “manbabies” after the film failed to resonate with fans. Johnson took to Twitter back in June 2018 writing, “What we talk about when we talk about manbabies.”

What we talk about when we talk about manbabies — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) June 5, 2018

The director would try to clarify in later tweets that he was only talking about a small minority of Star Wars fans.

On social media a few unhealthy people can cast a big shadow on the wall, but over the past 4 years I’ve met lots of real fellow SW fans. We like & dislike stuff but we do it with humor, love & respect. We’re the VAST majority, we’re having fun & doing just fine. https://t.co/yhcShg5vdJ — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) June 5, 2018

Done with this disingenuous bullshit. You know the difference between not liking a movie and hatefully harassing a woman so bad she has to get off social media. And you know which of those two we’re talking about here. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) June 5, 2018

However, those statements would ring hollow as Johnson would continue to berate Star Wars fans describing them as manbabies.

Ok, I have to draw the line at you dragging your drooly little manbaby butt across the wheel of fortune answers account. Back to the swamp, you’re free/blocked. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) June 7, 2018

Johnson would then relish in the fact that he was blocking people criticizing him and his film.

I’ve started blocking assholes, and it feels soooooooo good. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) June 11, 2018

Related: The Last Jedi Director Rian Johnson Begins Blaming Fans for a Bad Movie

In July 2018, Johnson would then describe fans who disliked The Last Jedi as participating in “violent harassment campaigns.”

I’m always amazed how few people know about Gamergate. It’s not only the key to understanding so many violent harassment campaigns going on today, it’s lots of the same people angry about the same stuff using the same playbook. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) July 9, 2018

Related: After Blaming Fans, Rian Johnson Now Points to Russian Trolls and Politics for Hatred of Star Wars: The Last Jedi

In October 2018, he would suggest that fans not liking The Last Jedi were Russian bots.

A bit of Morten’s research came out awhile ago and made some headlines – here’s his full paper. Looking forward to reading it, but what the top-line describes is consistent with my experience online. https://t.co/MTRgmPxGgZ — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) October 1, 2018

Related: Admiral Ackbar Actor Tim Rose Details Humiliation on the Set of Disney’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi

And it wasn’t just fans Johnson maligned. Admiral Ackbar actor Tim Rose detailed he was humiliated on set by Rian Johnson.

J.J. Abrams

Johnson wouldn’t be the only one to have an aggressive attitude towards Star Wars fans. The Force Awakens and The Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams had words for fans that he claimed had issues with women in Star Wars.

Back in February 2018, he stated, “Their problem isn’t Star Wars, their problem is being threatened.”

Related: J.J. Abrams Continues Self-Destruction of Star Wars Franchise

He elaborated, “Star Wars’ is a big galaxy, and you can sort of find almost anything you want to in ‘Star Wars. If you are someone who feels threatened by women and needs to lash out against them, you can probably find an enemy in ‘Star Wars.’”

Abrams continued, “You can probably look at the first movie that George [Lucas] did [‘Star Wars: A New Hope’] and say that Leia was too outspoken, or she was too tough. Anyone who wants to find a problem with anything can find the problem. The internet seems to be made for that.”

He then responded to fan criticism of The Last Jedi indicating it wouldn’t affect The Rise of Skywalker, “Not in the least. There’s a lot that I would like to say about it, but I feel like it’s a little early to be having the ‘Episode IX’ conversation …”

Abrams then stated, “I will say that the story of Rey and Poe and Finn and Kylo Ren — and if you look, there are three men and one woman, to those that are complaining that there are too many women in ‘Star Wars’ — their story continues in a way that I couldn’t be more excited about and cannot wait for people to see.”

Related: Star Wars Author Chuck Wendig Breaks Down After Calling Star Wars Fans White Supremacists

Chuck Wendig

Abrams and Johnson would be joined by former Star Wars novelist and comic book writer would describe Star Wars fans as “white supremacists” in June 2018.

Paul Kemp

Another Star Wars author Paul Kemp described certain Star Wars fans as “detestable.”

Kemp, who wrote Lords of the Sith, took to Twitter where he posted, “Since I follow mostly political/policy/journalism folks, I’m late to the various fandom controversies. Caught wind of the latest in Star Wars fandom. Let me share some brief comments.”

Since I follow mostly political/policy/journalism folks, I’m late to the various fandom controversies. Caught wind of the latest in Star Wars fandom. Let me share some brief comments. — Paul S. Kemp (@Paulskemp) June 11, 2018

Related: Star Wars Author Paul Kemp Thinks Certain Star Wars Fans Are “Detestable”

He added, “There are probably some followers of this feed who use the term “forced diversity,” “SJW,” or “politically correct,” or whatnot. If you’re one of them, unfollow me. I don’t merely disagree with you.”

There are probably some followers of this feed who use the term “forced diversity,” “SJW,” or “politically correct,” or whatnot. If you’re one of them, unfollow me. I don’t merely disagree with you; I find you contemptible, a detestable human being with whom — Paul S. Kemp (@Paulskemp) June 11, 2018

He continued, “If you’re one of them, unfollow me. I don’t merely disagree with you; I find you contemptible, a detestable human being with whom I don’t want to have even indirect contact.”

He then added, “Run back to your fellow neckbears/incels or whoever is you hang out with. Just stay clear of me. Thanks And f*** you.”

I don’t want to have even indirect contact. Run back to your fellow neckbeards/incels or whoever it is you hang out with. Just stay clear of me. Thanks. And fuck you. — Paul S. Kemp (@Paulskemp) June 11, 2018

Needless to say there appeared to be an antagonistic culture at Lucasfilm towards their own fans, specifically Star Wars fans.

Jon Favreau

That appears to be changing with Jon Favreau and The Mandalorian series.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Favreau indicated that Star Wars creators need to listen to fans. He explained, “You put something out in the world, and then it echoes back at you. You have to listen. It’s not a one-way street. It’s a two-way street. You have to feel the energy of the audience.”

He continued, “But when you come from comedy — and when I was doing improv back in Chicago — that’s it: You have to read the room, you have to feel the room. You have to be in community with the audience. You have to be part of it.”

Favrea would later add, “The fact of the matter is, as much as we love working on Star Wars, we love even more making Star Wars for other people.”

He added, “And when other people are excited by it, dig what we’re doing and are appreciative, that’s as good as it gets for us.”

What do you make of Favreau’s comments? Do you think it signals a new attitude towards fans from Lucasfilm and its employees?

(Visited 139 times, 139 visits today)