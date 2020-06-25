CD Projekt Red, the video game developer behind The Witcher and the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077, announced they are collaborating with Studio Trigger and Netflix to create a Cyberpunk 2077 anime series titled Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

In their announcement, CD Projekt Red detailed that the anime series will take place in the same universe as their upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 video game.

The anime series will be a 10-episode standalone story that follows a street kid trying to survive in the world of Cyberpunk 2077 that is obsessed with technology and body modification.

In order to survive this street kid will become an edgerunner or “a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk.”

Producer Saya Elder described the series, “When we began this project we were certain that we didn’t want to make a recreation of the game.”

She adds, “Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is a standalone story set in the same universe. The stage is still Night City, but everything else is totally new. New characters, new story.”

Elder continues, “I do like to think that it’s going to be a great gateway for newcomers to come and check the “Cyberpunk” game and also the cyberpunk genre as a whole.”

The series will be directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi. Imaishi previously worked on Kill la Kill, Gurren Lagann, and Promare.

He will be joined by Masahiko Otsuka, who also worked on Gurren Lagann and Promare. Otsuka will serve as assistant director.

Hiromi Wakabayashi of Kill la Kill fame will be the creative director.

Character designers include the Little Witch Academia’s Yoh Yoshinari and Yuto Kaneko.

Finally the adapted screenplay will be written by Promare write Yoshiki Usa and Gurren Lagann and Promare write Masahiko Otsuka.

Silent Hill composer Akira Yamaoka will compose an original score for the series.

The series is expected to premiere sometime in 2022.

