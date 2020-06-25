Koei Tecmo America Unleashes New Fairy Tail RPG Trailer Showcasing New Unison Raid Ability

Koei Tecmo America dropped their latest trailer for their upcoming Fairy Tail roleplaying game that showcases the game’s Unison Raid ability.

Based on the popular manga and anime Fairy Tail allows players to delve into the wondrous world of magic and dragons known as Earth Land.

The game allows players to combine characters to form a Unison Raid that allows them to unleash their magic abilities at once and overpower their enemies. While the Unison Raid ability first appeared in the anime and manga, Koei Tecmo will introduce all new magic and character team-ups that had not previously been shown.

The game also features Extreme Magic Spells including Kanna’s Fairy Glitter, Makarov’s “Giant” magic, as well as a spell called Exceed Special.

The game will feature your favorite Fairy Tail characters from the anime and manga and will also allow you to play characters from a number of the other top guilds of Earth Land.

The full list of announced characters at this time includes:

Natsu Dragneel

Lucy Heartfilia

Gray Fullbuster

Erza Scarlet

Wendy Marvell

Gajeel Redfox

Juvia Lockser

Rogue Cheney

Kagura Mikazuchi

Sherria Blendy

Sting Eucliffe

Ichiya Vandalay Kotobuki

Laxus Dreyar

Mirajane Strauss

Jellal Fernandes

Gildarts Clive

There will be two versions of the game available to purchase, a standard version and a Digital Deluxe version. The Digital Deluxe version includes the Grand Magic Games team costumes, a bonus Lacrima set, and a DDX Limited Ryza costume for Lucy.

Players can also unlock an Early Purchase Bonus and receive a Miss Fairy Tail costume for Erza.

Fairy Tail arrives in North America on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on July 31, 2020. It arrives on Windows PC on July 30, 2020.

