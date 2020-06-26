#MeToo Activist Amanda de Cadenet No Longer Willing to Testify on Behalf of Amber Heard Against Johnny Depp

Television host and #MeToo activist Amanda de Cadenet has announced that she will no longer be testifying in support of Aquaman-star and close friend Amber Heard in Johnny Depp’s upcoming defamation case against the UK-based tabloid The Sun, having changed her mind after having heard the infamous recordings of Heard taunting and mocking Depp.

In the new declaration, filed by de Cadenet and obtained by the Daily Mail, the Girlgaze.com founder details the reasoning behind her sudden drop of support for Heard, explaining that she initially believed Heard because “as a long time womxn’s rights activist and survivor, it is my fundamental position to believe womxn who speak up about domestic or sexual assault.”

de Cadenet further explains that “Historically womxn’s rights in this area have been chronically undermined and womxn have had their voices silenced. This is one of the reasons why, when Amber told me her version of the conflict between her and Johnny, it was my inclination to believe her and support her.”

However, after hearing audio leaked earlier this year of Heard admitting to physically abusing Depp and mocking him for defending himself, de Cadenet recalls that she ‘recently acknowledged that I will not testifying (sic) in Johnny Depp’s upcoming defamation case against the Sun. I also acknowledged that new facts have come to my attention which has changed my perspective on this matter.”

“When the first audio tape was released, and I heard Amber being verbally abusive to Johnny, I was horrified,”de Cadenet explained.

She then detailed that she “texted Robbie Kaplan, Amber’s attorney, and let her know I needed to speak with her urgently” and “told her I was appalled and shocked to hear how Amber was speaking to Johnny and that it was not ok with me.”

Further disheartening de Cadenet was Heard’s continued denial, as when she “confronted Amber concerning the recording, she informed me it was edited by Johnny’s team.”

de Cadenet “had hoped Amber would take accountability for her behavior but she did not.”

She then stated, “I have not spoken with Amber since this exchange and have come to the very painful realization that someone who I advocated for and believed so wholeheartedly, was not entirely forthcoming with me.”

de Cadenet notes that she wants to “emphasize that I have no further personal knowledge of what happened between Johnny and Amber, and no knowledge of the truth of her accusations against him,” and that she has “made this statement in support of due process and upholding the truth.’”

When reached for comment, Depp’s lead attorney Adam Waldman confidently told the Daily Mail “When Amanda de Cadenet, Amber Heard’s best friend and #MeToo activist recants her support for Ms Heard and testifies against her, you know we have reached the beginning of the end of Ms. Heard’s abuse hoax against Johnny Depp.”

Heard’s legal team declined to comment.

The loss of de Cadenet’s support marks the second prominent #MeToo voice to remove themselves from Heard’s defense teams in the ongoing legal matters concerning Depp in as many weeks.

On June 19th, it was announced that prominent LGBT rights lawyer and ‘Time’s Up’ Legal Defense Fund founder Roberta Kaplan would be withdrawing from Heard’s legal team, a move which Kaplan claimed was due to the troubling logistics of travelling during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

