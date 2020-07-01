Game of Thrones Creator Endorses New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham For Joe Biden’s Vice President

Game of Thrones Creator Endorses New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham For Joe Biden’s Vice President

Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin recently endorsed New Mexico governor Michelle Lujan Grisham to become Joe Biden’s Vice President in the upcoming 2020 election.

Martin posted his endorsement to his Not A Blog at the end of June.

He wrote, “The Democratic Party is full of terrific, highly qualified women serving in the Senate, House, and various State Houses, many of whom would make terrific candidates, I think.”

“But if Joe were to ask me — which he hasn’t, and won’t — I would urge him to choose the governor of New Mexico, the amazing MICHELLE LUJAN GRISHAM,” he continued.

Martin then explained why he was endorsing Grisham, “Michelle was a congressman before being elected governor, and New Mexico could not have asked for a better representative. She has been a terrific governor as well, a night and day contrast to her predecessor. ”

Related: George R.R. Martin Declares HBO’s Game of Thrones Ending Will Not Affect Books

He continued, “And this past year, with Covid-19, she was really put to the test, along with every other governor in the United States. Her handling of the crisis has been exemplary. If only that clown in the White House had done as well…”

“Michelle is small, but she packs more brains, courage, and determination into that tiny package than half the members of Congress put together,” he added.

Martin then details that Grisham would be a good Vice President because he thinks she would be a good President if something happened to Joe Biden.

He explained, “There are many factors that go into choosing a vice presidential candidate. Balancing the ticket, winning this swing state or that one, appeasing various factions of the party, mobilizing the party workers, swaying one ethnic group or another… all valid, I suppose, and to politicos maybe all important.”

“I am not a politico, however, just a citizen and a voter, and for me there is one factor that outweighs all the others: would the candidate make a good president if something should happen (Seven save us) to the president,” he elaborated.

Martin then concluded, “Based on what I’ve seen of her as congresswoman and governor, I think Michelle Lujan Grisham would make a fantastic president.”

Martin’s endorsement for Vice President comes as he failed to meet his own deadline for the release of The Winds of Winter. He had previously announced the book would be completed and published by Summer 2020 specifically noting it would be ready by the World Science Fiction Convention being held in New Zealand.

Related: Game of Thrones Creator George R.R. Martin Confirms The Winds of Winter to Be Published by Summer 2020

In a recent update he indicated the book will not be finished by the World Science Fiction Convention. However, he did indicate he was making progress.

He updated his fans, “I am spending long hours every day on THE WINDS OF WINTER, and making steady progress.”

“I finished a new chapter yesterday, another one three days ago, another one the previous week,” he added.

He then detailed that he doesn’t really have a set date for the book’s completion any more, “But no, this does not mean that the book will be finished tomorrow or published next week. It’s going to be a huge book, and I still have a long way to go.”

He would later elaborate that his writing pace has slowed tremendously, “Way way back in 1999, when I was deep in the writing of A STORM OF SWORDS, I was averaging about 150 pages of manuscript a month. I fear I shall never recapture that pace again. Looking back, I am not sure how I did it then. A fever indeed.”

Martin resides in his “fortress of solitude in the mountains” in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

What do you make of his endorsement for Vice President?

(Visited 598 times, 598 visits today)